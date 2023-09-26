STEVE Hickman has invested in Warrnambool through various businesses and sporting clubs. He has also endured his share of health battles. He goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.
Born: June 11, 1959 in Hamilton.
Wife: Jo. Children: Fletcher, Carley, Kelsey, Danielle and James.
Parents: Ken and Betty. Siblings: John, Paul, Mark and Kenneth.
Education: Dixie Primary School before going to Terang High School and then Cobden Technical School.
Sporting highlight: Lucky to have played senior footy with Merrivale Football Netball Club and cricket with Merrivale Cricket Club.
Steve, let's go back in time for a moment. What are your memories of going to primary school at Dixie just outside Terang?
They were good days. It was just a little, small primary school but has been closed for many years now.
My parents had a five-acre farm just down the road from the school. We had lots of pigs on the farm, matter of fact I reckon more than 500 pigs at various ages.
I can remember we used to feed them a lot of barley with vitamins and minerals before we would sell them at the Ballarat market.
I left home at the age of 15 to help work on building homes in the Heytesbury Settlement.
I was there for four years before getting a job working for Kraft packing cheese in Melbourne and ended up missing farm life and came back home for a couple of years.
The bright lights of Warrnambool captured my attention and I got a job selling insurance in 1983 and I did that for three years and then took up the opportunity to purchase the Warrnambool Indoor Cricket Centre in Mortlake Road in 1986.
What was it like running the cricket centre back in 1986?
In one word - hectic. We had 110 teams playing cricket and 50 netball sides. We used to have people and teams everywhere.
There would be more than 1000 people who would walk through the doors of the centre each week back in that era. The action would start at 6pm with the cricket, seven nights in the week and finish past midnight but we would also have stuff happening during the day including school groups.
There were indoor ladies' netball games during the afternoons. It was an incredibly busy business. I was lucky to have had great staff including Brian Pigdon and Adele Sayer (Haberfield).
There were heaps of players who were playing A grade cricket who would come down and play in the super-league competition. They would end up representing us in games against other indoor cricket centres across Victoria.
I was fortunate to have met lots of great people in my time at the Warrnambool Indoor Cricket Centre and a lot of those people are still friends today. I found after two years I was just exhausted after working on staff rosters and organising games every day of the week.
I just needed time to step away so I sold the business in 1988.
Which career path did you go down after selling?
I went back into insurance and financial planning but I also purchased the Bohemia café in Kepler Street in 2008.
The business was originally called Wytons Cellars but we changed the name because there was already Wytons Catering in the same street so we called it Bohemia in 2013. I kept on working in insurance while helping out in the café until 2018 and then I decided to work more time in the café.
How has the Bohemia café been going?
We've got 14 staff including full and part-timers. It's been going very, very well but unfortunately we've decided to sell because I've got a couple of health issues.
It's really disappointing that we've got to sell the business but we've been forced to make that decision.
Steve, do you want to speak about those health issues?
I've got no dramas with talking about them. It was late in 2022 and I noticed I had a bit of the shakes in my left hand.
I sort of brushed those issues aside before I went to my local doctor and he sent me to a neurologist in Geelong and he diagnosed in May this year that I was in the early stages of Parkinson's disease.
It was a real kick in the guts to get the diagnosis but I've had other health issues before and I know you've just got to keep on going. I'm on medication which is helping treat the Parkinson's disease.
The doctors have informed me medication can keep it under control. The neurologist and my doctor have told me to smell the roses so that's why the business is on the market.
The funny thing is two weeks after I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease I got a phone call from Warrnambool's Andrew Suggett and he said 'welcome to the club'.
Andrew has had Parkinson's disease for more than 20 years and is still playing golf and remaining active. Andrew plays a key role in the Warrnambool Parkinson's Support Group.
It's just great to know there's a support group within Warrnambool there to help you.
Steve, you mentioned other health issues that you've had to endure. What would they be?
I had a triple heart by-pass in 2014 and was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma back in 2016.
I had six months of chemotherapy before I was given the all-clear in late 2018. I've had a few health battles and now I'm ready to face up to the Parkinson's. I get out and have a round of golf on a Thursday and even though I'm no good at golf, I love the walk around.
Steve, in your formative years did you play much sport?
Yes. I suppose one of my favourite memories was playing footy for Ecklin South and being a member of the 1981 reserves premiership side. I joined the Merrivale Football Netball Club and the Merrivale Cricket Club in 1991 as we purchased a house just near the ground.
I was lucky to be the cricket club captain in B grade from 1985 to 1990 and we won three flags in that era. We had some very talented players including Phil Best, Danny Mobourne and Dave Clements.
The club has been fortunate to have had people like Bill Fary involved there for such a long time. I had a kick of the footy in the reserves grade at Merrivale but I had very limited ability.
