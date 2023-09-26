The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Under the Auld Pump: Steve Hickman on sporting career, health battles

By Tim Auld
September 26 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Hickman has loved owning Warrnambool cafe Bohemia. File picture
Steve Hickman has loved owning Warrnambool cafe Bohemia. File picture

STEVE Hickman has invested in Warrnambool through various businesses and sporting clubs. He has also endured his share of health battles. He goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.