A new Warrnambool music festival will pop up in summer to give musicians and bands the opportunity to perform live for the first time.
Warrnambool punk band Convict Class is the mastermind behind Ignite Music festival, which will run on February 3, 2024.
Lead singer Shane Stenhouse said the festival aimed to promote original music and will include all ages, genres and genders.
"The reason why we've named the festival that is because we want to ignite music into the Warrnambool nightlife," he said.
"We want to make sure all genres are represented during the day and we want to give the opportunity to two or three bands that have never played a gig before."
He said the festival also gave people under 18 an opportunity to attend gigs.
Stenhouse said Ignite would not clash with other events running that month including Warrnambool's Wunta Fiesta, which will return on February 16 and Port Fairy's Down South Fest, which is on a date yet to be announced.
"It's more or less a month of music so it would be great not just for Warrnambool but the surrounding areas as well," Stenhouse said.
"That's why we looked at that day because we wanted to do it around that time."
Stenhouse said the idea for Ignite came from attending a live music industry forum in Warrnambool in 2022.
"We (the band) went along to sessions facilitated by Warrnambool City Council with Music Victoria to talk about the challenges the local musicians had," he said.
Stenhouse said the band then received $4957 from the council's 2023-24 festivals and events grant program to help fund the gig.
The musician said he hoped to make the festival an annual event that could attract international headliners in the future.
An expressions of interest process will open soon for bands to play.
