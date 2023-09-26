Portland Tigers' open netball squad will have a new face at the helm in 2024.
Outgoing coach Ellen Zeunert confirmed she had not put her hat in the ring for next season's gig and was taking a step back from coaching roles in 2024.
Zeunert, who has also finished up as the Portland Coasters' women's CBL basketball coach, said she wanted to prioritise family in 2024.
She said it would be the first time in nearly 50 years she wasn't committed to either a netball or basketball team as a player or coach.
"We've bought a piece of land and (are) planning on building a house," she said.
Portland netball co-ordinator Charley Samson said the club would announce its netball coaching appointments next month.
The Tigers finished the 2023 home-and-away season ninth with a 2-16 record, though six of their losses were by seven goals or less.
