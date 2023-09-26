Port Fairy captain-coach Alastair Templeton expects plenty of "tinkering" with his division one side this season but is excited by the depth at his disposal.
The new Pirates mentor is busy preparing his squad for a round one Warrnambool and District Cricket Association blockbuster against reigning premier Nestles on Saturday, October 7.
It's been a busy off-season for the club which has not only gained the ex-West Warrnambool champion but a swagger of new recruits including division one certainties Henry Bensch (College), Tobi Cook (Hamilton), Mitch Arnold (South Portland), overseas player James Vandepeer and Jett Hopper (Homers).
The club, which finished 11th last season but won the Twenty20 premiership, will also welcome back former captain and gun all-rounder Alex Jennings after a stint with South Barwon and Premier outfit Northcote to further bolster the division one ranks.
Champion all-rounder and dual association player of the year Jason Perera, who is from Sri Lanka, is the only confirmed departure due to complications securing an overseas visa.
Templeton expects all the new recruits to fit into a core division one squad with the aim of mixing up the side on any given week depending on conditions, format and opposition.
"We're slowly building towards round one and there's obviously plenty of new players in so we'll need to get to know everyone and slowly work our way into things," he said.
"We think we've got a good squad to work with, realistically 16 or 17 when you chuck unavailability in, so we definitely think there's a core group to work with rather than a starting 12.
"Including myself and our new overseas player, we've got seven new division one players looking to put their hands up, which is potentially more than half the team.
"We can't just assume certain lads will play certain roles. We want guys to stake a bit of a claim within the side and understand it's likely to change throughout the course of the year."
Templeton said he was excited about the prospect of facing The Factory, who are fresh off a division one premiership and possess a stable, experienced group, in round one.
He added there were bits and pieces of the puzzle to put together and was looking forward to seeing where the group was at.
"The side you take into round one is never usually the one that's there at the end of the year," he said.
"Any time anyone wins a flag they automatically become a side everyone looks forward to playing the following year. It'll be good to get Nestles in round one but we're open to the fact we're a new side with new roles and we're not expecting to be a set-and-forget product by round one.
"We'll give ourselves the best opportunity to do well in those early rounds but understand there will be some tinkering and some things we need to do to finish off our side."
