One city venue won't charge patrons a surcharge for drinks and meals on the AFL grand final public holiday on Friday.
The Cally Hotel owner Lucas Reid said the reason behind the decision was to thank the "loyal local following" who supported the venue throughout the year.
Some hospitality business owners pass on the extra wage costs for the public holiday by implementing a 10 to 15 per cent surcharge.
The public holiday was introduced in 2015 and south-west hoteliers say it is the quietest long weekend of the year.
Mr Reid said he didn't put a surcharge on food or drinks as he wanted to promote the city as an affordable tourist town.
"If we're serious about being a tourist town we need to make sure our businesses are open for those people that do come," Mr Reid said.
He said while staff were paid public holiday rates to work on the day he saw it as a reward.
"They're working on a public holiday so they should be paid for a public holiday," Mr Reid said.
He said on match day, which will see the Collingwood Magpies go head-to-head with the Brisbane Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, September 30, trading relied on bookings.
"(It's) because a lot of people do barbecues (at home), but we're lucky this year we have a 30th birthday in the beer garden," Mr Reid said.
"This is the weakest long weekend out of all of our long weekends, compared to Australia Day, Labour day and the Queen's (now King's) birthday."
Hotel Warrnambool office manager Sarah Crothers said while the venue was closed on the Friday, trading on the Saturday was quieter than other public holidays.
"It tends to vary because we find on grand final day people have their own barbecue at their house, so it's not necessarily a go out to the pub scenario," Ms Crothers said.
"But, you still have people that aren't into the football so you still have that sort of trade."
Rafferty's Tavern, Flying Horse Bar and Brewery and Frolic Lane manager and part-owner Mark McIlroy said patronage across the three venues on game day varied, with each venue catering to a different clientele.
Mr McIlroy said Rafferty's Tavern attracted a "good family crowd", while Flying Horse brought in young families.
"Each one has its own specials from live entertainment to food and drink specials," he said.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.