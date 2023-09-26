The Standard
Warrnambool police urge safety during upcoming long weekend.

By Grace Lane-Bland
September 27 2023 - 7:00am
Warrnambool police superintendent Melissa Webbers. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool residents are being urged to stay safe as the weather warms up and people swim at beaches that won't be patrolled by lifeguards this long weekend.

