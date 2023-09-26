Warrnambool residents are being urged to stay safe as the weather warms up and people swim at beaches that won't be patrolled by lifeguards this long weekend.
The number of people enjoying the south-west coast could surge this weekend with temperatures expected to climb to 27 degrees on Saturday.
Life Saving Victoria (LSV) issued a warning ahead of the AFL Grand Final weekend, stating the state's likelihood of drowning increased 68 per cent on a public holiday weekend.
LSV general manager lifesaving services Liam Krige said while it was a time to relax and celebrate with friends, it was imperative to never drop the ball on water safety.
"Whether you're watching the big game, or using the long weekend to get away with the family, we want everyone to return home safely, and kick water safety goals this weekend," he said.
"If you're tuning into the big game by the water, remember that alcohol or other drugs and water-based activities do not mix."
The Warrnambool Surf Live Saving Club will not be patrolling the city's beach over the long weekend but increased demand will see patrols start two weeks earlier on November 11.
The lifeguard season was also extended in 2022, starting at the beginning of December and running through to the end of February.
Warrnambool Police Superintendent Melissa Webbers urged people to take care around bodies of water and to be wary of weather conditions before swimming at the beach.
"Always swim with a friend, swim between the flags, don't swim when impaired, wear the appropriate safety gear and be aware of your limitations," she said.
"With great weather comes the opportunity to enjoy our amazing coastline and waterways, however there is a need to be prepared and understand that conditions can change, and always let someone know before you go."
Police will also be out in full force on south-west roads.
Superintendent Webbers said Operation Scoreboard was running again, targeting speed, distraction and impaired drivers, as well as those unauthorised to drive.
"Our aim is to be highly visible to reduce road trauma and positively influence driver behaviour," she said
"In the south-west we will be targeting motorists heading out to our regional area on high-risk rural roads and highways. It is important to note that more than half of this year's fatal collisions have occurred in regional Victoria, the number of lives lost on regional roads has increased by 25 per cent on the same time last year."
Superintendent Webbers said motorcyclists had also been identified as high risk with six fatalities involving motorists in September across the state.
"Police appeal to all road users this weekend to take extra care, check your vehicle before driving or riding, and if you are on a motorcycle, always wear appropriate safety gear," she said.
