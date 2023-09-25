The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

The Huddle: Former Hampden league players star in Leopold premiership success

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 25 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Mitch Burgess, pictured playing in the Hampden league in 2019, featured for Leopold in its premiership on the weekend. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool's Mitch Burgess, pictured playing in the Hampden league in 2019, featured for Leopold in its premiership on the weekend. Picture by Anthony Brady

A strong contingent of Hampden league exports tasted premiership glory for Leopold in the powerful Geelong league on Saturday, September 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.