Rising Warrnambool golfer Joseph Brown is targeting a maiden major tournament win after nabbing his best result at the Victorian Junior Open.
The 15-year-old, who plays off a handicap of one, was runner-up in the under 16 boys' category at the four-day event held at Barwon Heads and 13th Beach golf courses.
Brown shot rounds of 79, 71, 75 and 72 to finish 11-over par, one-shot behind winner Charles Roylance from Medway Golf Club.
Brown said he was "trying to look for a win sooner or later" but was happy with the result after an underwhelming start to the tournament.
"I'm very happy," he told The Standard.
"I didn't play well to start the week but I just kept getting better throughout the week.
"I always have faith in my rounds and I never give up really."
The Emmanuel College student confirmed he had been working hard improving his craft in the lead-up to the school holidays - a busy time for junior golfers.
He is at Warrnambool Golf Club six days a week perfecting his game as he works toward his ultimate goal of turning professional.
"At the minute it's just keep having fun and going better (my focus) but in the end obviously try and make it pro," he said.
"From here it's more playing in as many tournaments as I can and if I keep winning I'll keep getting invitations to more. It just keeps going on from there."
Brown is already involved in the tier four Golf Australia squad and is a junior scholarship holder at Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne.
He is looking to play pennant golf with the club in 2024 but this week contests the Mornington Peninsula Junior Open which runs Wednesday to Thursday.
Warrnambool's Blake Heffernan (13th) and Elijah McLeod (36th) also contested the under 16 Vic Junior Open.
Camperdown's Tom Baker finished tied for 34th in the overall under 18 event while Warrnambool's Lachie Walker, who started brightly with an opening even par round of 70, battled bravely in the final two rounds after the death of his grandfather, Ray, to finish 40th.
Hamilton's Molly O'Brien was 36th overall in the girls event.
