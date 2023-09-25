A new National Skills Passport will help employers make informed decisions about job candidates and would help to speed up the recruitment process, a south-west employment industry expert says.
The Australia-wide system proposes to connect workers looking for a new job with employers seeking people with specialised skills and training.
The federal government has committed $9.1 million to support a business case for a National Skills Passport.
The one-stop digital record intends to help workers advertise their full range of qualifications, micro-credentials, prior learning, workplace experience and general capabilities.
Warrnambool's Westvic Staffing Solutions chief executive officer Dean Luciani said it was a positive for both employers and candidates, especially in a tight labour market.
"Westvic Staffing Solutions is an advocate for recognition of skills so if this helps the job seeker to promote themselves and all of the learning they've had along the way - whether they've been formal or informal - it can only be a good thing, particularly in a really tight labour market," Mr Luciani said.
"It's something that's been in the wind for quite some time and I'm really happy to see that it's actually coming to fruition."
There are more than 3.65 million Victorians in work and the unemployment rate in August fell to 3.5 per cent, compared to the national average of 3.7 per cent.
"This initiative is making sure there's ready access to the information, the exact skill set that people have developed, when employers are trying to choose staff," he said.
"In such a tight labour market and when there's a frenzy with such a competitive environment, the faster employers can move and the more informed they can be about their candidates, the better.
"It just takes a little bit more risk out of the recruitment process."
He said anything that helped make an informed decision could only be good for both employers and candidates and lead to the right person being selected for the job.
"If that helps that process then that's a better investment and better outcome for everybody," he said.
"Hopefully what we'll see is a fairly easy-to-navigate system with information that's presented in plain English so employers know exactly what they're looking at.
"The way this information is presented to employers will be critical."
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government wanted to make it easier for "more workers in more industries to adapt and adopt new technology and to grab the opportunities on offer in the defining decade ahead".
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.