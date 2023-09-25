PROMISING Warrnambool mare Wishlor Lass will run at Sandown this Sunday after her trainer Symon Wilde scratched her from a race at Flemington on Sunday.
Wishlor Lass drew barrier 16 in Sunday's 1400-metre contest which left Wilde with no other option but to scratch the five-year-old.
"It's a tough barrier out there from the 1400-metre start at Flemington," Wilde said. "I know we would have come in a couple with the emergencies out but it was going to be difficult to win from out there.
"We decided to give her another week before running Wishlor Lass at Sandown this Sunday.
"I thought her last run in a 1300-metre race was excellent. She finished the race off strongly. I'm sure she'll appreciate the jump up in distance to 1400-metres on Sunday and I'm quietly confident that with a bit of time she'll be able to run out a strong 1600-metres.
"The upside from scratching Wishlor Lass is this Sunday's race has prizemoney of $80,000 which is an increase of $30,000 in stakes compared to the Flemington race."
Dirty Angel, a stablemate of Wishlor Lass won a maiden over 1550-metres by more than six lengths at Mount Gambier on Sunday but Wilde is not getting carried away with the victory.
"It's great to get a win with Dirty Angel but she's been hard work," he said. "Dirty Angel has done a lot wrong. I'm just hoping she's turned the corner. We're not setting any big goals for her. We'll just try and take her through her grades. The win is a great reward for Dirty Angel's owners who have been patient."
Dirty Angel was a $37,500 purchase by Wilde at the 2021 Gold Coast Yearling Sales. Warrnambool based jockey Melissa Julius had the winning ride on the lightly raced four-year-old. The win was the first leg of a double for Julius on the seven race program. She was also successful on Magnetic Prince.
Progress made
Aaron Purcell is happy with the progress Meiner Legacy is making towards running in 3000-metre restricted races around Moonee Valley over the summer months.
Meiner Legacy was unplaced in a restricted 2550-metre race at Flemington on Sunday after winning a distance race at Morphettville at his previous outing.
"I think the 3000 metre races under the lights at the Valley will be right up his alley," Purcell said.
"Meiner Legacy is an out-and-out stayer. He'll just keep on whacking away while some of his rivals will get the stitch in those 3000-metres races. Meiner Legacy is no world beater. He's fit and sound and is now ready for the Valley races."
The group one winning trainer said he's looking forward to a busy few months.
"We've got a lot of young horses in the stable," he said. 'It takes a lot of work to get the young horses ready to race. It looks like we'll have a few busy months as some of the young horses are now ready to race."
From his 32 starts Meiner Legacy has won more than $300,000 in stake-money for his owners.
Spelling paddock
Consistent Warrnambool galloper Magnetic Prince may be heading to the spelling paddock following his win in restricted company at Mount Gambier on Sunday.
Magnetic Prince hung on to beat Denlaw to take out a restricted race over 1300-metres after his trainer Daniel Bowman scratched the galloper from a race at Caulfield on Saturday.
Bowman said the six-year-old struggles on dry tracks.
"We pulled the right reign going to Mount Gambier," he said. "We would have struggled to win the race at Caulfield so we scratched him. It's all about giving the owners winners.
"Magnetic Prince is a very consistent horse. He puts in 100 per cent in his races. We'll see how he pulls up after the Mount win before making any plans but Magnetic Prince races best when there's a bit of give in the tracks.
"It doesn't look like there's much rain forecast. It might be best for us to give him a break and get him ready for a race at next year's Warrnambool May Racing Carnival."
The six-year-old took his prizemoney to over $100,000 with Sunday's victory.
Guilty plea
Apprentice jockey Tom Prebble will spend eight meetings on the sidelines after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge following his ride on Capital Express at Ballarat on Friday.
The incident relating to the charge occurred near the 100-metre mark. Stewards found Prebble permitted Capital Express to shift in when not clear of Precious Charm.
Prebble's suspension starts at midnight on September 30 and ends at midnight October 7. Stewards deemed the incident in the low range.
Online sale
Three of the best racing and breeding prospects will be offered online this year and headline the Inglis Digital September (late) sale which is now open for bidding.
The Group 2 winner Boogie Dancer, dual Group winner Expat and one of the best bred fillies in Australia- Mount Invincible, are all priced possessions that should attract significant attention from a broad cross section of buyers.
Boogie Dancer was one of the most consistent three-year-old fillies in Australia this time last year. She won three of her first four career starts before scoring a dominant win in the Group 2 Thousand Guineas Prelude. The Peter Moody trained Boogie Dancer is a descendant of elite producer Eight Carat, further enhancing her credentials as a prospective top-class broodmare.
Expat is an eight-time winner of almost $650,000 in prize-money who has twice scored in Group company in the Group 2 Millie Fox Stakes and the Group 3 Belle Of The Turf. Monte Invincible is one of the true blue bloods in Australian racing.
A daughter of I Am Invincible and Listen Here, Monte Invincible is a half-sister to the likes of Deep Field, Shooting To Win and Zambian and will make a stunning addition to any broodmare barn.
The September (late) catalogue of 289 entries consists of 172 racehorses (76 race fillies), 59 broodmares, 25 racehorse and stallion shares, 22 yearlings, 10 unbroken stock and one stallion sees the final countdown of bidding beginning from 10am on Wednesday.
