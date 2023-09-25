Stewart Owen's family got used to a familiar saying when they were organising events.
"Please don't plan it for a speedway weekend," he would kindly request.
His love for the speedway was evident in the wealth of memorabilia and newspaper articles he collected over the years.
Mr Owen, who died at age 97 last week, joined the Warrnambool Hot Rod Club - which held meetings at the Warrnambool racecourse and later Premier Speedway - when it was formed in 1958.
His daughter Marilyn Richardson, the oldest of five, remembers regularly attending the meetings.
On one occasion she remembers her dad was asked to help broadcast the night's proceedings.
Mr Owen, never one to knock back an opportunity to help, put his hand up.
Mrs Richardson remembers her dad broadcast that meeting from the tin shed with the dirt floor on the hill that night and never looked back.
His broadcasts of speedway events became legendary - when there was a lull in the proceedings he would weave in the latest Tattslotto results, birthday greetings, the cricket scores or even some breaking news.
Mrs Richardson said her dad loved being involved with the speedway.
"He loved it - there would have been only a handful of meetings he missed and that would have been for a wedding or because of illness," Mrs Richardson said.
Mr Owen was a commentator for the speedway from 1958 until 2004.
It was then he decided to pass on the microphone, but his love of the sport never wavered.
Mrs Richardson said he would collect any articles about the sport and had recorded roll overs and crowd numbers over the years.
He would often be at the kitchen table of the house he shared with his wife Clarice with a pair of scissors and glue stick in hand.
If there was an article on both sides of a page, he would make sure he asked a friend or neighbour to keep their copy for his archives.
Mr Owen was still attending the annual Sprintcar Classic until 2021.
Premier Speedway posted a tribute to the life member on the club's Facebook page.
"Thank you Stewart for your dedication and contribution to the Premier Speedway Club," the post reads.
"Our thoughts are with his family at this time."
Mrs Richardson said her father, who was a fitter and turner at Nestles for 48 years, was also involved in a number of other clubs.
He was a former Probus club president, an elder at St John's Presbyterian Church and a member of the Lawn Tennis Bowls Club.
Mrs Richardson said her mother was a champion player, while her father was a champion for the club - securing sponsorships and helping to secure funding for a new synthetic green.
While at the club, he would also take the opportunity to promote his beloved speedway.
"He would have a piece of wood in the back of the car that would say 'speedway tonight'," Mrs Richardson told The Standard.
Her father was a "people's person" who would do anything for others, Mrs Richardson said.
He always had a positive outlook and was known for his sayings such as "let your smile change the world but don't let the world change your smile" and "every day is a good day - some are just better than others".
"He was a very kind man," Mrs Richardson said.
Mr Owen and his late wife Clarice were married for 65 years.
The two were parents to Mrs Richardson, Loris Richardson (deceased), Anthea Gedye, John and Gary (deceased).
Mr Owen will be laid to rest at Guyetts on Thursday, September 28 at 2pm.
