Man who tried to escape police to appear in court

UPDATED, Monday, 8.38am:
A 34-year-old Casterton man, who fled from police after making threats to a woman to inflict serious injuries, will appear in Warrnambool court on Monday.
He's been charged with making threats to inflict serious injury, using threatening words in a public place and attempting to escape police custody.
It will be alleged he threatened to bash a woman on Friday, police were called, he spoke aggressively to police before storming off.
He then travelled on a bus to Hamilton where he was met by police officers.
It's alleged he fled from police and after a short chase he was arrested, later interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in Warrnambool court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
Earlier: A drug influenced 34-year-old Portland man who went on a destructive rampage on Sunday is now in the Warrnambool police station cells waiting to go to court.
Portland police Sergeant Daniel Lehmann said the man was arrested on Sunday afternoon and taken to the Portland Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
He said the man was at the time of the offending "out of control".
Police will allege the man damaged letterboxes and vehicles.
"He was under the influence of a substance or substances," Sergeant Lehmann said.
"He was arrested during the day shift Sunday afternoon around noon, taken to hospital for assessment and then arrested and taken into custody about 3am Monday after he was released from care.
"The man has now been interviewed and charged with causing damage to letterboxes and vehicles and breaching his bail conditions.
"He's well known to police and will be presented before the court for a bail/remand hearing on Monday," he said.
Anyone who had their property damaged on Sunday is requested to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500.
There are five people currently in the cells waiting to go to Warrnambool court on Monday for bail/remand hearings.
Three of those relate to family violence issues in Hamilton during the weekend.
