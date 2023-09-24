POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Adam Chambers hopes a good break has helped his lightly-raced mare Rich Paris develop mentally for runs in this campaign.
Chambers has called on the services of Luke Williams to ride the five-year-old in a 1000-metre race at Warrnambool on Monday, September 25.
"Rich Paris has been pretty headstrong during her career," Chambers told The Standard. "We gave her a good break to give her time to mature and develop.
"Luke has done lots of work on Rich Paris. He's got a great understanding of her.
"Rich Paris has only had the one trial at Casterton a couple of weeks ago. She was impressive in the trial but she was only against maiden performers so we haven't got a great guide on her.
"Rich Paris is not really screwed down for this. I think races over the 955 metres around Moonee Valley over the summer months will be right up her alley."
Rich Paris, who is the $4.40 favourite for the race, has drawn barrier four.
In-form Flemington trainer Danny O'Brien has four runners at Monday's meeting.
O'Brien saddles up Runaway Soul, McCoy and About To Happen in maiden races while the Melbourne Cup- winning trainer also has Kalea running in a fillies and mares race.
Talented jockey Billy Egan rides Runaway Soul and Kalea.
Fred Kersley is booked to ride About To Happen and McCoy will be ridden by Liam Riordan.
Victoria's leading trainer combination Ciaron Maher and David Eustace only have two runners on the eight-race program.
They accepted with Golden Greytime in a maiden and Field Of Flutes is top-weight in a restricted race.
The running rail for Monday's program will be in the true position.
The track has had 15 millimetres of irrigation in the past seven days.
A maiden plate over 1000 metres opens the meeting at 1.30pm while the last race is scheduled for 5pm.
