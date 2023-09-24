The Standard
Adam Chambers-trained Rich Paris to resume at Warrnambool

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 24 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 1:50pm
Adam Chambers will resume Rich Paris at Warrnambool on Monday, September 25. Picture by Racing Photos
POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Adam Chambers hopes a good break has helped his lightly-raced mare Rich Paris develop mentally for runs in this campaign.

