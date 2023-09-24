WARRNAMBOOL'S best horse Tuvalu came up just short to claim his second Group One race victory at Caulfield on Saturday.
Trained by Lindsey Smith, Tuvalu ran a brave second to finish a length behind Alligator Blood in the $750,000 Underwood Stakes.
Smith was delighted with the run of his stable star in the Group One classic over 1800 metres.
"I've got no excuses, we were beaten by a better horse on the day," Smith told The Standard. "I thought we were really brave. It's no shame to be beaten a length by Alligator Blood in a Group One race.
"Alligator Blood is a bloody good horse. I thought about the 100-metre mark we might overhaul Alligator Blood but he was just too strong."
The multiple Group One-winning trainer acknowledged the ride by talented jockey Jamie Kah.
"It was an excellent ride by Jamie," he said. "It was always going to be a bit tricky for Jamie from the wide barrier but she managed to get Tuvalu across into a good position."
Post-race Kah said Tuvalu was an "awesome horse who tries so hard in his races".
Smith said it looked likely Tuvalu would head to Western Australia for his next couple of runs.
"The top couple of horses at this level might just be too good for us in Melbourne at this time of the year," he said. "We may look at lowering our sights.
"There are some excellent races back in Perth coming up in a few months worth really good prize money that he would be very competitive in."
Tuvalu picked up $135,000 in stake money for his connections with his second placing in the Underwood.
The lightly-raced six-year-old has now won just over $1.86 million in prize money from his 19 starts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.