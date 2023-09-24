Brothers Nick and Sam Thompson have ridden the wave of 12 years of premiership wilderness at South Warrnambool.
Along with Sam Kelly, the brothers - then 23 and 19 - were the only current-day Roosters to feature in the club's last Hampden league premiership in 2011.
More than a decade later, the trio played big roles in bringing the cup back to Friendly Societies' Park, overcoming North Warrnambool Eagles in the 2023 grand final.
The Thompsons have seen it all at South Warrnambool. The Roosters missed finals from 2012 to 2016 - including a wooden spoon in 2013 - before returning to finals in 2017 and falling short in each finals series since until now.
"I think it's better than last time to be honest," Sam, 31, told The Standard. "To stick through what we sort of went through for a while, we fell off the face of the earth for a little bit there so to get back to the top is unreal.
"Not just for the playing group but there are so many people who have done stuff off the field."
Nick - a father of four - is excited to share the premiership experience with a new group of players, along with his family.
"It will be good to walk around the club and not have to tell them how good it is," he said. "Now they know.
"How good is winning."
The former skipper felt while the Roosters set themselves up well with a strong first quarter, it wasn't until late in the match they were safe.
"It was a tough game all day, North, they were hard to beat," Nick said. "I thought the second quarter was massive in that sense, we came in in a really strong spot at half-time."
Sam praised his brother's performance in the decider, with the 35-year-old named among the team's best after transitioning to a different and "more selfless" role this year.
"He's probably used to being a midfielder and hunting the footy and now he probably plays more of a team sort of role and sometimes tries to do a negative role and I thought he was really good today," Sam said of Nick. "(North's) Jarryd Lewis, he's a really good player and had a really good year and I thought Nick did really well on him, especially early."
Meanwhile, Nick predicted Sam would be in the top-five of the club's best and fairest such was his season in a key defensive posting.
"He's had a massive year, he's very cool under pressure and he was like that today," Nick said of his brother. "The best thing about our team is, yeah we've got some guns but we don't have any weak links, everyone did that, Sam, everyone else. Everyone buys in."
