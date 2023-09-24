South Warrnambool brothers Archie and George Stevens say they will cherish the memory of becoming Hampden league premiership players together.
The brothers helped South Warrnambool defeat North Warrnambool Eagles by 35 points in the grand final on Saturday, September 23, with Archie kicking the final goal of the day for the Roosters to ice the game.
"It probably summed it up when he kicked that goal and I was at half-back - I was cramping up but I had to get to him, it was the biggest moment of the day," George said. "I'm so proud of him, he works so hard and for us to have this is pretty cool.
"We've both got this forever now."
Archie echoed his younger brother's sentiments.
"This is something I've always dreamed of and to do it with my best mate, my brother just means so much," Archie said. "Best day of my life, I love him (George) and I love this club."
Carlton VFL-listed Archie, who overcame a foot injury to return for South Warrnambool's finals campaign, was thankful for support of his clubs and family to get him back on the field.
"I was so lucky, all the boys were so supportive and my family - George, Dad, Mum, Matilda my sister and younger brother Jimmy - everyone was getting me to where I am now," he said.
Meanwhile, George, who has played for various representative football teams in 2023, made his first senior appearance of the year for South Warrnambool in the grand final.
A potential top-30 pick in the 2023 AFL draft, George said he was grateful to have one final opportunity to play for his home club and help win it a senior premiership.
"This footy club is my life, it's my second family and to have one last opportunity and finish like this, I couldn't dream of anything better," he said. "At the start of the year, all I wanted to happen was to play one game for South and to now have done that and say I'm a 2023 premiership player... hopefully I cam move on to bigger and better things but this footy club will forever be in my heart."
The Stevens family celebrated a dream 2023 campaign with sister Matilda's 17 and under reserves netball team winning a premiership earlier on Saturday while youngest Jimmy won an under 14 flag with the Roosters in August, a team coached by dad Sam.
"We're a premiership family and this celebration is going to be amazing," George said. "Once we get that moment at home together to soak it up, it will be a memory we'll cherish forever."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.