A Warrnambool woman holidaying in Greece woke in the early hours of the morning to successfully bid at auction on a home in the city's east on Saturday.
She purchased 2 Robert Street in the popular east Warrnambool precinct near Granny's Grave, via phone from Greece about 3.30am local time.
The three-bedroom home sold for $560,000 which was just above its $500,000 to $550,000 price guide.
Ray White Warrnambool auctioneer Fergus Torpy said the auction opened at $500,000 and rose in $10,000 bids between the Warrnambool woman on the phone in Greece and another woman onsite.
He said it was "swift and competitive bidding" and it was a great result, with the vendors selling the property to up-size.
A Kelp Street home in central Warrnambool also attracted fierce bidding between four parties, selling under the hammer for $940,000 on Saturday, September 23, 2023.
Bidding for the five-bedroom home opened at $805,000 and quickly rose in $10,000 and $5000 bids to reach $875,000.
A single $15,000 bid took it to $890,000 and the property was declared on the market shortly after at $900,000.
A flurry of $10,000, $15,000 and a handful of $5000 bids saw the property reach its final sale price of $940,000.
Mr Torpy said the home had a price guide of $849,000 to $930,000 and the result exceeded expectations.
He said three of the four parties vying for 40 Kelp Street were Warrnambool residents.
"There was good competition and there's good confidence in the market, especially in central properties," Mr Torpy said. "It still shows that buyers are seeing good value.
"A lot of that market is up-sizers or people trying to shift their lifestyle. It's really pleasing."
He said the Robert Street and Kelp Street auctions were both "very strong results" and well attended with upwards of 60 people at each.
Meanwhile, around the corner at 83 Koroit Street also in central Warrnambool, a three-bedroom period home with 10-foot ceilings was passed in.
The auction opened with a vendor bid of $580,000 and failed to attract any further offers from the crowd of about 30 people.
The home had a price guide of $640,000 to $700,000.
Mr Torpy said there was some conditional interest in the home after Saturday's auction.
"If nothing eventuates it will come back on the market with a price but we're hopeful it will sell in the next couple of weeks," he said.
Mr Torpy said interest rates remaining steady provided "a level of predictability for financing" and buyers were "still seeing good value".
"We're not seeing the craziness we were seeing but we're still seeing good confidence and buoyancy," he said.
