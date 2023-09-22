South-west speedster Milly Illingworth is in line for Victorian selection after being named in the opening round squad for a Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) match against Western Australia.
The Victorians travel to the WACA in Perth for their opening fixtures on Tuesday, September 26 and Thursday, September 28 and have named an extended 16-player squad for the trip.
The 18-year-old Port Campbell product, who recently signed with the Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League, will be hoping to feature in the opening matches after being named in the squad alongside Mortlake export Georgia Wareham.
The former Emmanuel College Warrnambool student had an impressive debut campaign last season where she took 4-41 against the same opposition.
Illingworth will be one of three new recruits to feature in the squad, with Jasmine Nevins and Georgia Prestwidge also named.
"We're excited to kick off our season and to be able to field a strong squad for our opening two games against Western Australia," Cricket Victoria's head of female cricket Sharelle McMahon said.
"We'll have 16 players travelling up to WA with us for the first game before a handful head off for national duty.
"We saw a lot of our younger squad members get playing opportunities last year and we're looking forward to seeing them continue their development this season following another season under their belts."
Australian captain Meg Lanning, alongside the likes of national stars Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland, have also been confirmed for Victoria.
Squad: Nicole Faltum (Dandenong), Sophie Day (Prahran), Tess Flintoff (Ringwood),Kim Garth (Dandenong), Ella Hayward (Melbourne), Olivia Henry (Prahran), Milly Illingworth (Essendon-Maribyrnong Park), Meg Lanning (Box Hill), Rhys McKenna (Prahran), Jasmine Nevins (Plenty Valley), Rhiann O'Donnell (Melbourne), Ellyse Perry (Dandenong), Georgia Prestwidge (Melbourne,Sophie Reid (Carlton), Annabel Sutherland (Prahran), Georgia Wareham (Essendon-Maribyrnong Park).
