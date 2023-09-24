The Standard
Victorian government housing plan 'abandons' vulnerable, Greens MP says

Updated September 24 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:46am
Greens MP Sarah Mansfield says vulnerable south-west residents have been 'abandoned' in the government's new housing plan.
The state government's new 30-part housing plan contains a suite of pledges to support and protect the most precariously housed Victorians, but Western Victoria Greens MP Sarah Mansfield says far more should be done.

