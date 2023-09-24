The state government's new 30-part housing plan contains a suite of pledges to support and protect the most precariously housed Victorians, but Western Victoria Greens MP Sarah Mansfield says far more should be done.
The housing statement includes measures protecting renters from rent bidding, price gouging, unscrupulous real estate agents and expensive, time-consuming disputes with landlords. It also commits tens of millions of dollars to social and affordable housing and increases grants to help first-time and low-income home buyers get a foothold in the market.
Dr Mansfield said one glaring omission in the statement was a group without any roof over their heads.
"The word 'homeless' was mentioned once throughout the entire statement which is just insulting to the growing number of people in our community who are sleeping rough, couch-surfing and living in severely overcrowded dwellings," she said.
"With over 4000 households on the waiting list for the Victorian Housing Register in the Wimmera and south-west, what we need to see is a firm commitment to building public housing - not handing public land over to property developers.
"An obvious measure to help prevent homelessness would have been committing to a rent freeze and rent controls to help protect those renters who are choosing between food and affording the next rent hike."
The housing plan specifically rejected the idea of a rent cap or freeze, saying the move appeared to fix the problem, but "often worsens the housing crisis by discouraging investment in housing, reducing the quality of rentals and distorting the housing market".
The government announced a 7.5 per cent levy on short-stay accommodation like Airbnb, with the revenue to go towards building social housing through Housing Victoria. It is also announced a further $1 billion for low interest loans to build social housing across the state.
But the vast majority of the 800,000 houses the government hopes will be built over the next decade will depend on property developers and "institutional investors" plunging money into residential construction, which they will only do if there are incentives and a return on investment.
While this is a way to attract huge amounts of capital into the home-building market, Dr Mansfield said the government was abandoning people it had a duty to protect.
"Labor will argue that by building more houses you'll solve homelessness but that only works if it's public housing. Relying on property developers and landlords to do the right thing is never going to work," she said.
"The government's plans to privatise and outsource housing estates could mean the end of public housing in Victoria. They could have committed to build 20,000 new public homes across these sites, yet instead they have chosen to privatise at least two thirds of the housing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.