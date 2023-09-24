South Warrnambool premiership player Josh Saunders is ready to tackle his next challenge - fatherhood.
The former AFL player tasted premiership success on Saturday after South Warrnambool overcame North Warrnambool Eagles by 35 points.
"It's probably been a few years in the making and having a young list three-or-four years ago and keeping them all together has paid off now, and it feels amazing," he said.
Saunders, who will welcome a child with partner Teashene in the new year, is excited about the upcoming prospect of becoming a father.
"Due February," he said. "It maybe hasn't taken a grip yet but eventually I'm sure it will when it comes around.
"We're both really excited, it will be a lot of big changes for us but it will be good."
Saunders paid a crucial midfield role for the Roosters this year, culminating in a joint runner-up finish in the league's Maskell Medal count.
"It's been really good this year, just the amount of depth we have, you don't feel like you have to be doing anything more than the role you've been given by your coach," he said. "Just cracking in... and it showed today, it was a really big team effort and it got us the chocolates."
Saunders first joined the Roosters in 2016 after a four-year AFL career at St Kilda and returned at the end of 2019 after a 12-month stint in Geelong.
Close friendships, and the Warrnambool lifestyle, lured Saunders back to the south-west, with the goal of winning a premiership with the Roosters top of mind.
"Being away from the footy club, you just realise how good the place actually is," he said. "Last year we came up a bit short but credit to the boys and the coaching staff, we've grown and learnt from the mistakes we made last year and had a fit list come the right time of the year, had a really good game today and got a win."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.