Outgoing North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie has praised his team's ability to keep fighting in the face of adversity.
The Eagles were denied a maiden Hampden league senior football flag on Saturday, September 23, as South Warrnambool ran away with a 35-point victory at Reid Oval. It made it three losing grand finals in a row for the Bushfield-based club.
Dowie, who has won flags at several Hampden clubs, walks away content with his time at the club.
"I spoke to the players Thursday night and got pretty teary," he said. "Number one, the North Warrnambool footy club, I said we haven't got the flag but I feel like I've got a really close bond.
"Sometimes it's going through really hard times that make you closest.
"The connection with the club is something that probably grabs me a lot tighter than I thought it might have.
"I might not have the same history there in terms of premierships like I had at Koroit, Terang and Warrnambool but I don't think it will matter, I think it will be a place I can walk into and go 'yep, this is one of my homes'."
Dowie, who will hand the coaching reins to Nathan Vardy, felt there was a greater feeling of celebration this season after overcoming hurdles to reach the final game, compared to last year's "devastating" grand final loss to Koroit.
"We tried, really emphasised some things but looking at it now, that was a grand final where we would have (needed) something miraculous to happen in terms of our way," Dowie told The Standard post-match.
"To even make the grand final... I was just so proud of the players and what they were able to do and even today when it was 30-0 at quarter-time and we thought 'what's going to happen here' - we were still a chance at three-quarter-time.
"I'm really proud of our players and our club for just being able to show a lot of resilience and character and just hang in there."
Dowie, who highlighted his players' third quarter effort, conceded a well-coached South Warrnambool was tough to counter once it got the game on its terms.
"Their half-backs are pushing up really high and all of a sudden you're reactive and trying to plug holes," he said. "They took away any momentum we were trying to generate.
"They're a really well-drilled, professional country footy side."
The Eagles, who lost the 2016, 2019 and 2022 grand finals to Koroit, had eight changes to their grand final line-up from last year.
Departures forced Dowie and the Eagles to unearth new senior players and move the magnets around, with depth another issue at Bushfield this year.
Dowie said his younger players would be better for the experience of a grand final but felt most disappointed for the stalwarts of the club to miss a chance at a premiership.
"For those (younger) guys, though this experience is a difficult one, will be a really good one," he said. "But it especially hurts when it's the older players and they're going 'gee, am I going to get back here?'."
