Will your kids ever afford a house?

The state government this week released its highly anticipated strategy to tackle Victoria's housing crisis.
There was plenty to unpack. Victoria's Housing Statement set a bold target to build 800,000 new homes across the state in the next 10 years, including 152,000 in regional and rural Victoria. Those homes would be delivered through an affordability partnership with the housing industry.
A new tax will be introduced on short-stay accommodation with the revenue raised helping fund social housing. The planning processes for significant medium and high density regional housing developments of at least three storeys worth $15m or more will be streamlined and plans to open up land for 4000 houses east of Aberline Road in Warrnambool's north-east would be fast-tracked.
Granny flats of less than 60 square metres will no longer need planning approval, something Warrnambool-based Western Victoria upper house MP Jacinta Ermacora says is a "real positive".
The statement is a significant step on the long road to easing the state's housing issues. But note the emphasis on long.
There are no quick fixes.
Dinner table conversations among parents and grandparents these days often include concerns of 'will my kids or grandkids ever be able to afford to a house'?
The answer is simple - not any time soon.
The strategy, which has an emphasis on affordable housing, lacks detail. What is considered affordable these days? It was only a few years ago that $350,000 would buy a three-bedroom family home in most parts of Warrnambool. Today, to buy the same house, it's more like $500,000.
It wasn't so long ago you could pay less than $200,000 for a new project builder house to be built in the city, an independent builder is struggling to build a basic home for $500,000. On top of the cost of a block of a land.
How many people under 35 can afford that?
Rentals are through the roof. Demand far exceeds supply. Hitting short-stay accommodation owners with a levy - 7.5 per cent of the cost of a night's accommodation - will generate revenue for future social housing developments but how does it help ease the shortage of accommodation in the medium term?
The government says only 25 per cent of the revenue from the levy will be returned to regional areas. Given regional areas are home to almost half the state's short-stay venues, shouldn't that return be more?
The levy has the potential to hurt economies like the south-west's with the amount to be passed on to holidaymakers. That's money that could have been spent at pubs, cafes, retail shops and attractions.
Recently we revealed the government had announced more than $100m on social housing projects in the south-west in the past five years. It's a stunning number but only a small percentage of the projects have been completing so it hasn't made a dent in the wait lists yet. By the government's own population projections, the ambitious targets for more houses announced in this week's strategy will barely keep pace with the state's growth.
The government has a mountain to climb. It has made a good start but the enormity of the issue means there are no quick fixes and only sustained investment and creative thinking can make inroads.
In other news this week, Warrnambool could become home to the state's second vet school if Deakin University's early discussions go to plan. The region, like the rest of Australia, is experiencing a shortage of vets. The course would not only help ease the situation but it would provide considerable economic and social benefits.
Moyne Shire will next week consider a report that it continue to provide $10,000 a month to help fund the running of Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics.
Will Warrnambool City Council expand the indoor sports stadium in Caramut Road? The centre has enjoyed its busiest year since it opened about 20 years ago and user groups are keen for more courts.
Bad news out of Port Fairy this week with one of the town's biggest employers Sun Pharmaceuticals slashing jobs.
But there's been plenty of good business news. Warrnambool's Flying Horse Bar and Brewery is looking to expand, including a roof top bar, Warrnambool's Lucas Brothers Butchers is also looking at extending, a new lolly shop opened in Liebig Street and the state's Small Business Minister visited the region, catching up with a new cake shop doing well.
We've all experienced the shortage of tradies, now there's a new push to get more women on the tools.
The life of Tower Hill's one-time rock star photographer and musician Richard Crawley is going to hit the big screen in the US. The Volcano Man documentary has been put together by his film-making son James and could provide him with a golden opportunity.
There are fears Warrnambool and south-west GP clinics could become unviable under a proposed new tax change.
Port Fairy SES unit has a new controller, Hannah Morris.
Australia's speedway scene is a mess after Sydney's $100m venue cancelled this season. Could Allansford's Premier Speedway benefit? Could the region benefit with more NSW teams heading south this summer?
When will one of the region's best coastal attractions re-open?
Warrnambool's long-running eisteddfod is at the crossroads with volunteers desperately needed.
It's been a massive week for our sports reporters and photographers with the Hampden Football Netball League grand finals. There were some brilliant pics and great human interest stories in the lead-up plus the emotion of yesterday's big matches. Here's a link to all the lead-up football and netball stories. I highly recommend this one about South Warrnambool's impressive teenager George Stevens, who is destined for the AFL. Photographer Sean McKenna captured the image above of South Warrnambool co-captain Harry Lee and North Warrnambool Eagles' skipper Adam Wines on the beach at Moyjil (Point Ritchie).
As International Day of Older Persons 2023 approaches, ACM photographers including our own Anthony Brady present Our Precious Things - a project to capture the wisdom and experience of Australia's unsung regional elders. Using intimate portraits and audio recordings of the stories behind one cherished object selected by the subject, the photographers' keen eyes, skill, and deep knowledge of their communities captured the essence and voice of a special older local. If you want a small taste of what to expect from this outstanding photographic project, a special teaser video is now live showcasing some of what they captured. Keep an eye out for the full project on Wednesday.
