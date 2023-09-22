Well-known Warrnambool identity Brian McNamara wore numerous hats and none was more important for the community than his job as the manager of maintenance services at Warrnambool's South West Healthcare.
Mr McNamara lost his battle to a rare form of blood cancer at the Peter MacCallum Hospital in Melbourne on September 13.
South West Healthcare chief executive officer Craig Fraser said Brian was a key member of staff in his 34 years working at the hospital.
"Brian started his time at SWH in January 1988 as an admin assistant before working his way into a senior role as maintenance services manager," Mr Fraser told The Standard.
"Brian was valued and universally respected by all staff at SWH, particularly for his unbelievable calm, organised and caring personality he brought to a sometimes really challenging work environment. He witnessed massive changes and growth in the building and infrastructure environment.
"Brian was front and centre and performed a key coordination role between the maintenance team/contractors and hospital staff. He dealt with those changes and challenges in his clam and measured demeanour which was invaluable.
"He is one of those members of staff who is genuinely loved and respected by all and will be really missed."
The 57-year-old, who was a talented sportsman will be remembered as a kind, humble, honest and loyal person, according to his good mate Stuart West.
"Brian will be sadly missed by lots of people," Mr West said.
"Brian had the ability to make friends through his humility, honesty, kindness and loyalty. He treated people from all levels of life equally. Brian grew up in Warrnambool's Donovan's Road.
"He was extremely talented at various sports including athletics, BMX racing, mountain bike racing plus basketball and was a handy footballer starting his career in the juniors with Warrnambool before switching to East Warrnambool and then South Rovers but he loved road racing.
"He was a respected member of the Warrnambool and Port Fairy Cycling Clubs and competed in five Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classics."
His partner Andrea said she was overwhelmed with support and kind wishes from family and friends plus the wonderful care Brian had received at Peter MacCallum Centre during his illness.
