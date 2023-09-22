A unique fishing clinic is coming to Lake Bullen Merri on Sunday, September 24 to bring more women into the sport.
Women in Recreational Fishing & Boating Network (WIRFAB) and Fishcare Victoria will run the event.
The group was founded in 2018 to create a safe space for women to engage in fishing with their peers.
WIRFAB leader and competitive fly fisher Marian Miller said interest had skyrocketed in recent years.
"There was an awful lot of women out there who thought about fishing but just didn't know how to get into it," she said.
A 2021 survey on recreational fishing revealed 21 per cent of women in regional Australia had fished in the past 12 months, compared with 30 per cent for men.
Ms Miller said the initial hurdles of learning knots and rods was enough to dissuade many women from entering the male-dominated space.
Even when competing in the 2022 World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship in Norway, she still had to deal with condescension at tackle shops.
"I've had people behind the counter say 'what does your husband fish for?' and I tell them 'my husband doesn't fish, but I do'," she said.
"So a lot of women have never even tried fishing. But when they pick up a rod and feel that tug on the end, they're hooked as well as the fish."
Ms Miller said while fishing shows still largely focussed on men, more women were entering the sport by the day.
"People are now appreciating that these women know what they're talking about, they know how to fish and the advice they're offering is valid," she said.
While other WIRFAB clinics have been held previously, this session is a first for south-west Victoria.
"We're looking to get away from just those focus points around Melbourne and into the regions," Ms Miller said.
The fly fisher said Lake Bullen Merri had benefited from recent stocking programs, leaving plenty of trout, Chinook salmon and redfin in its waters.
Rods, reels and other gear will be provided onsite for the 10am-11.30am and the 11.30am-1pm sessions, with training focusing on lure and bait fishing.
Ms Miller will also be there on the day to give tips on fly fishing for those interested.
"If participants want to bring their own gear and carry on afterwards, they're very welcome to. But I'm only too happy to hang back and help people if they want to have a go at the fly rods as well," she said.
A few places remain for the free clinic on its Eventbrite page.
