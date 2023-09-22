Man with serious stomach injury from stabbing led home invasion

A Warrnambool man alleged to have led a violent home invasion while armed with a wheel brace was slashed with a paring knife and his intestines spilled from his stomach.
Three people have been taken into custody and assisted police with their inquiries as Warrnambool crime investigation unit detectives continue to unravel the bizarre circumstances which led to the serious injury on September 20, 2023.
A 21-year-old Warrnambool man appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday September 22 for a filing hearing charged with aggravated home invasion, aggravated burglary, affray and assault with a weapon.
A 19-yerar-old Allansford woman was also arrested, interviewed, charged with the same offences and bailed until another filing hearing on December 1.
Another 19-year-old Warrnambool man is assisting police with their inquiries.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan said investigations were ongoing after an incident at a Warrnambool house in the afternoon of September 20.
Police will allege a 22-year-old person of interest went there armed with a wheel brace.
He entered the home armed and two male occupants of the house stood up.
There was also a woman at the address who fled into a bedroom seeking refuge.
The intruder is then alleged to have swung the wheel brace at the two male occupants, which was intercepted by one of the alleged victims.
There was a scuffle and police will allege that during the melee one of the occupants of the home got hold of a paring knife from a coffee table and stabbed the alleged intruder.
Seconds after the man with the wheel brace entered the home, four other young men and two young women entered the residence.
There was a scuffle in a small lounge room, during which the intruder with the wheel brace was also kneed to the stomach.
It then became known that mad had suffered a serious stomach injury.
The alleged intruders then all left.
A chair or stool was thrown at a female occupant. She suffered general bruising and scratches.
One of the male occupants was hit over the head with a skateboard and suffered lumps and bruising to his head.
The other male occupant received a puncture wound to an upper arm.
The 22-year-old with the stomach injury was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital where he currently remains in care.
It's understood he's in a stable condition after being treated.
Police inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
