The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Three people arrested over Warrnambool violent home invasion

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 22 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man with serious stomach injury from stabbing led home invasion
Man with serious stomach injury from stabbing led home invasion

A Warrnambool man alleged to have led a violent home invasion while armed with a wheel brace was slashed with a paring knife and his intestines spilled from his stomach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.