Burglary charge dropped against man accused of ransacking $100k of jewels

Warrnambool man admits handling gems stolen from Warrnambool silversmith

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
September 22 2023 - 1:48pm
A man arrested over a $100,000 break-in at a Warrnambool silversmith has had his charges downgraded to handling some of the stolen jewels at his home.

