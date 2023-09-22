A lawyer for a Cape Bridgewater land owner says his client should not be treated the same as the earth moving company also charged over the alleged mass killing of koalas in 2020.
Lawyers for James Troeth and Bryant's Forestry and Earth Moving appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, September 22.
The two parties were charged by the conservation regulator in 2021 with animal cruelty offences after the alleged mass killing of koalas at a Cape Bridgewater blue gum plantation in February 2020.
Landowner Mr Troeth and Bryant's Forestry and Earth Moving each face 126 charges under the Wildlife Act, including 18 aggravated cruelty charges for causing fatal injuries.
That charge carries a maximum penalty of more than $200,000 for a business and $90,000 or two years' jail for an individual.
Mr Troeth and Bryant's are accused of clearing habitat which wounded and caused unreasonable pain or suffering to dozens of koalas. They are also charged with destroying koalas which are a protected species.
Lawyers for both men told the court they were in discussions with the prosecution about a possible resolution in the case.
James Grey, representing Mr Troeth, said his client was the owner of the property where Bryant's operated the bulldozer which "did the actual clearing" of habitat.
"They are very different functions and these are two very different roles, they should not be treated the same in any in any possible resolution negotiations," he said.
The case was adjourned until October 6.
The third co-accused Hutchinson Rural Contractors, of Portland, was fined $20,000 on a single charge of animal cruelty relating to clearing habitat in December 2022.
The charges were laid after a koala population was devastated during the clean-up of a Cape Bridgewater bluegum plantation in February 2020.
It's alleged in late January and early February 2020 koalas were found to be suffering malnutrition and dehydration and without intervention the population would have starved within two months.
When the intervention happened about 70 koalas were found to be dead or had to be euthanised after there were 227 found alive.
