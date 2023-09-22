The Standard
Port Fairy Spring Music Festival returns for 34th event

By Madeleine McNeil
September 23 2023 - 7:00am
Port Fairy Spring Music Festival singing teacher Demot Tutty and director Stefan Cassomenos work with school children who will perform in Latin at the event's closing gala which also includes soloists and instrumentalists. Picture by Anthony Brady
Port Fairy Spring Music Festival singing teacher Demot Tutty and director Stefan Cassomenos work with school children who will perform in Latin at the event's closing gala which also includes soloists and instrumentalists. Picture by Anthony Brady

Port Fairy school children have learned to sing in Latin alongside accomplished musicians for the town's upcoming spring music festival.

