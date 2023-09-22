Port Fairy school children have learned to sing in Latin alongside accomplished musicians for the town's upcoming spring music festival.
Final rehearsals are in full swing for the Port Fairy Spring Music Festival, to be held across various venues, from October 13 to 15, 2023.
The festival program's theme is Habitat with 100 national and international artists performing across cabaret, classical piano, jazz, symphonies, comedians, choirs and multimedia.
Artistic co-director Stefan Cassomenos said children would perform in the festival's closing gala as part of an hour-long piece titled Requiem For The End of Time, which he'd written.
He said the children had learned all the words in Latin and had thrown themselves into the project.
"I don't think they realise how unusual it is in the 21st century for kids to sing in Latin," Cassomenos said.
"Some of the adults have commented that it's a lot of Latin for a bunch of primary school kids to learn but they have learned every word and are doing it so well."
There are 20 shows across the weekend with the opening gala at the Reardon Theatre on Friday, October 13 a sell-out.
The closing gala, on Sunday, October 15, which features the children from Port Fairy's two primary schools, alongside a cast of well-known soloists and instrumentalists, has also sold out.
The festival's three gala performances showcase chamber arrangements of major symphonies by Beethoven, Mahler and Stravinsky. There are also recitals from internationally-renowned pianists Alex Raineri, Kristian Chong and Cassomenos featuring music by Wagner, Liszt, Strauss, Mozart, Schubert and Rachmaninoff.
"We're thrilled to be able to feature four world premieres this year including a brand-new cabaret by Australian comedy legend Gerry Connolly," Cassomenos said.
He said the diverse festival program also included a multimedia presentation of electric violin alongside projections of artworks from visual artists including Warrnambool's One Day Studios' Gareth Colliton, a quartet recital of harp, flute, viola and didgeridoo.
There's also a late-night tribute to women in jazz with Michelle Nicolle, lunchtime events with the artistic directors and a recital featuring south-west music students.
Cassomenos said it was a privilege to host the festival, which is in its 34th year.
"I've been coming as a performer to the festival for many years and it's one of the best festivals in the country," he said.
"Musicians love coming to it, audience members love returning to it. The following of this festival has grown and grown.
"It's been a really amazing thing to watch it grow from small beginnings into something that gets over 1000 in attendance over the weekend.
"There's a number of events that have sold out already and a number of performances which have only a few seats left. I would say, genuinely, if people want to come to things I would book now."
Go to portfairyspringfest.com.au for more information or to book.
