A Warrnambool couple who said their daughter was "being forced out of her kindergarten" was relieved this week to be offered a place at their chosen centre for 2024.
Nick and Emma Richardson's daughter Isla, 3, attends three-year-old kindergarten at Warrnambool's Matron Swinton Early Learning Centre.
They were shocked and angry in August 2023, when Warrnambool City Council released their 2024 kindergarten first-round allocation process, their request had been denied.
At the time Mr Richardson said the kindergarten process was "inequitable" and "against human rights".
But on Thursday, September 21, 2023 WCC emailed the family with an offer for both their children to attend Matron Swinton Early Learning Centre next year which they accepted straight away.
Mr Richardson said it had been a stressful time and they were very happy to receive the news.
"There was so much relief," Mr Richardson said. "It was actually my birthday when we got the email and it was the best part of the day. It's one thing I don't have to worry about. It's awesome. I did not expect it."
Mr Richardson said it meant Isla would have before and after kinder care, and she could build on existing friendships and have consistency in her learning. Angus will also remain at the centre.
He said he immediately notified his employer of his availability for next year to help with the school's with 2024 workforce planning.
WCC acting chief executive officer Ingrid Bishop said it didn't comment on individual cases and council was in the process of sending out second-round offers to families. It has also begun sending out long-day care enrolments for 2024.
"Experience tells us that there is always movement within our kinder enrolments during the initial assessments of placements as families change their preferences, relocate or have their interests registered at other centres," Ms Bishop said.
"One family's changing circumstances can enable another family to move into a more preferred location.
"While we can't always match everyone's initial preferences due to the high volume of requests and our placement criteria, we have a transparent process for allocating places, and it's important that we are consistent in evaluating all applications.
"Warrnambool City Council offers an appeal process at the end of second-round offers to families."
Ms Bishop said families moving to Warrnambool throughout the year could still enrol in kindergarten for 2024.
"Applications are always open, and we will work with the family to find a kinder location with spaces available," she said.
