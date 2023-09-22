The Standard
Warrnambool council send out second-round kinder offers to families

By Madeleine McNeil
September 22 2023
Nick and Emma Richardson are relieved daughter Isla, 3, has been offered a kindergarten place at Matron Swinton Early Learning Centre next year where both she and Angus, 2, currently attend. Picture by Anthony Brady
A Warrnambool couple who said their daughter was "being forced out of her kindergarten" was relieved this week to be offered a place at their chosen centre for 2024.

