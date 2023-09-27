Victorian Seniors Festival bigger than ever in 2023 Advertising Feature

All the colour and activity of the Victorian Seniors Festival is guaranteed to bring you joy. Picture supplied

The Victorian Seniors Festival is back and bigger than ever in 2023, celebrating the valuable contribution older Victorians make to our local community throughout the month of October.

This year's theme is 'Learn, live, love', which focuses on the importance of finding new things to learn, embracing experiences that bring joy, and having the freedom to live life the way you choose as you age.

The festival will have thousands of free and low-cost events across the state, with diverse events hosted by local community organisations and the local city council.

Victorian Seniors Card holders can access free travel on public transport services from October 1 to 8, including V/Line services, to celebrate all the fun and be involved.