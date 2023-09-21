A strong contingent of Hampden league and south-west young footballers will showcase their talent in the prestigious V/Line Cup, which begins in Shepparton on Monday, September 25.
The time-honoured under 15 competition, which has a rich history dating back to 1949, is seen as an integral part of the pathway for country boys and girls players.
Seven regions will take part in the carnival, which will see two full-length matches played during AFL grand final week with each region featuring two boys' teams in division one and division two and a girls' team.
A total of 20 Hampden league footballers have been selected for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels across two divisions while a Warrnambool and District league youngster will feature in the division two boys' side.
Cobden's Brett Taylor, who will serve as the boys' assistant coach for both divisions, said it was an interesting carnival to see which players stood up.
"It's always a bit hard to tell, you don't know how they'll step up in a way. It's always interesting, there's some you earmark as a top prospect and don't quite perform and there's a few that do surprise," he said.
He said the squads would be given a licence to "have fun" and enjoy their footy to try and alleviate any pressure on them.
"You don't worry about results as such, it's all about development for these players," he said.
"You give them a bit of a licence to just go out and do what they do, it's most of these guys' first opportunity at representative level so we want them to just go out there and have a bit of fun."
Tim Beacham will take charge of the division one side while Justin Impey will coach the division two team.
The girls' side, which will be coached by Chris Brown, features seven players from Hampden league clubs.
Region manager AFL Goldfields and Western District Jason Muldoon said it was a terrific opportunity for the talented footballers.
"The purpose of the V/Line Cup is to provide an elevated level of coaching and competition for the players, this is really the first step into the next level of their football," he said.
"The V/Line Cup provides a small glimpse into what is expected over the next few years in the GWV Rebels' program.
"Being a vast region, it is an opportunity for the players to meet and interact with teammates, who potentially they will be playing with over the next three to four years."
The full fixtures can be found at PlayHQ and will be live-streamed on the AFL Victoria website.
Division one boys:
Camperdown - Lenny Stephens; Cobden - Edmund Walsh; Hamilton Kangaroos - Jack Sobey, Frank Gill; Koroit - Hamish Dobson, Mack Mills, Zane Boekhout; Terang Mortlake - Kane Killen; Port Fairy - Max Clancey; Portland Tigers - Klay Nicholls; South Warrnambool - Leo Ellerton, Mason Osborne, Sam Conboy.
Division two boys:
Terang Mortlake - Max Heffernan, Charlie Kenna, Josh Slater; Hamilton Kangaroos - Ryley Munro; Kolora-Noorat - Hamish Molan; Koroit - Jye Quirk; Portland Tigers - Jake Payne; Warrnambool - Archie Poumako.
Girls:
Hamilton Kangaroos - Ruby Cleaver; North Warrnambool Eagles - Hannah McMeel; Portland Tigers - Skyla Ralph, Airlie Aldridge, Lidia Thomas; South Warrnambool - Lottie McCosh; Terang Mortlake - Tayla Bell.
