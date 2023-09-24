TAFE provides the results for success Advertising Feature

TAFE is a great choice if you have a penchant for hospitality. Picture supplied

If secondary students are pondering their next steps, they might ask the question, "why TAFE?".

The answer is simple - TAFE gets results.

These successes prove that for many people, TAFE is the clever and standout choice for tertiary studies and acquiring skills for your future.

TAFE provides practical, hands-on training and industry-relevant skills highly valued by employers. Many TAFE courses are now Free TAFE and subsidised by the Victorian Government, making TAFE very affordable.

And if you are thinking of going to university TAFE can also provide a fantastic pathway to university study.

TAFE courses concentrate on high-demand professions that lead to good job outcomes. Along with technical trades, TAFEs provide a huge range of training in hospitality, nursing, aged care, business and ICT, agriculture, horticulture, engineering, and many more in-demand fields.

Students that complete a TAFE apprenticeship or traineeship consistently have a higher graduate employment rate compared to university graduates.

As the leading and most successful education provider in the Great South Coast region, South West TAFE services more than 6000 students.

Government surveys released in late 2022 show SWTAFE is number one in the state for student and employer satisfaction, and also tops for the number of students who would recommend SWTAFE as a Registered Training Organisation.

Australian Vocational Education and Training Statistics from the National Centre for Vocational Research show that 83.9 per cent of SWTAFE graduates were either employed or in further study last year, better than industry averages.

The Performance & Accountability Framework shows SWTAFE was 6.8 per cent above the state average for improved employment status and 14.7 per cent above the rest of the state for employer satisfaction.

SWTAFE CEO Mark Fidge said the good outcomes for students reflected the flexibility of the TAFE system in listening to the needs of employers and students.