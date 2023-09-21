WARRNAMBOOL trainer Daniel Bowman will decide on Saturday morning where Magnetic Prince runs this weekend.
Bowman entered Magnetic Prince for restricted races at Caulfield on September 23 and Mount Gambier on September 24.
The Group One-winning trainer has called on the services of champion jockey Damien Oliver for Saturday's ride and that may sway Bowman to run the lightly-raced six-year-old at Caulfield.
"I'm not sure where we'll run yet," Bowman told The Standard.
"I'll leave the decision to Saturday morning. I wanted to book Ollie before he retires in a couple of months' time and I wanted him to ride a winner for me.
"Ollie's only had a handful of rides for me and I would love it to say he rode a winner for my stable. It's something I could tell the grandkids that the best jockey we've had in Australia rode a winner for the stable."
Magnetic Prince has been running consistently without any luck at his recent starts, according to Bowman.
"I reckon we were a good thing beaten at Casterton last time," he said.
"Magnetic Prince just had no luck at vital stages. He drew a wide barrier at Casterton and that never helped his chances.
"His run at Caulfield two runs back was encouraging. Magnetic Prince's best form is on tracks with a bit of give in. I'm hoping we get that bit of give in the track wherever we run this weekend."
Early betting markets rate Magnetic Prince a $13 hope at Caulfield.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.