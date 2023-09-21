TOP Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu needs to run a personal best if he's to win the $750,000 Group One Underwood Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday, according to his trainer Lindsey Smith.
Tuvalu lines up against 16 rivals in the time-honoured race over 1800 metres.
From his two runs in this campaign the six-year-old has managed a fourth placing in the St Lawrence and a third in the Feehan Stakes - both Group Two contests.
"We've lifted the bar with Tuvalu on Saturday," Smith told The Standard.
"We've gone to a Group One and he needs to improve on his run in the Feehan. I thought he ran well in the Feehan but he peaked on his run in the last 100 metres.
"He's a bit fitter with the Feehan run under his belt.
"Saturday's Underwood is a very good field. I don't think our chances have been helped with the wide barrier.
"We'll probably have to push forward from that gate."
Talented jockey Jamie Kah rides Tuvalu, who is $7 chance to win the Underwood, in early betting markets.
Yellow Sam and Corner Pocket also run on the big 10-race Caulfield program for Smith.
The multiple Group One-winning trainer said he was looking forward to good runs from both gallopers.
Yellow Sam is a $4.60 chance with bookmakers while Corner Pocket is fourth favourite at odds of $7 in his race.
Fellow Warrnambool trainer Matthew Williams saddles up imported galloper Win O'Clock in a restricted race over 2000 metres.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.