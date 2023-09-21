The Standard
Jamie Kah to ride Tuvalu for Lindsey Smith at Caulfield

By Tim Auld
September 22 2023 - 9:14am
Jamie Kah will race for Lindsey Smith at Caulfield. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos
TOP Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu needs to run a personal best if he's to win the $750,000 Group One Underwood Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday, according to his trainer Lindsey Smith.

