Enjoy comfort and style in a new home

This Bryan and Petersen Homes masterpiece is only about six months old, and ideal for those who seek the epitome of luxury living.
"The property boasts an extraordinary blend of style, sophistication and heartwarming charm, making it an irresistible opportunity for discerning buyers," says selling agent Rodney Roberts from Ocean Road Realty.
Culinary excellence awaits in the meticulously designed kitchen. The gourmet haven has stone benchtops, soft-close cabinetry, and top-of-the-line Smeg appliances, including a 900mm oven, cooktop, rangehood and Smeg dishwasher.
There is also a butler's pantry and plumbing for a fridge for water and ice. Whether you're hosting dinner parties or enjoying a quiet family meal, this space has it all.
Attention to detail also defines the rest of the home. Upgraded Karndean flooring adds elegance to the open plan design, blinds and pelmets provide privacy and style, while plantation shutters add a touch of luxury to the bathroom and ensuite.
The luxurious main suite is adorned with sheer drapery, while the ensuite has floor-to-ceiling tiles in the shower and a walk-in closet that dreams are made of.
Imagine waking up to the gentle embrace of natural light from your north-facing backyard. Each sunrise fills your day with warmth and tranquility, which is a unique feature that sets this property apart.
Your peace of mind is a priority in this home. Sensor lights at the front ensure security, and a security camera in the outdoor area adds an extra layer of safety.
Natural gas connections outside also cater to your barbecue needs, perfect for the coming months.
Custom-built details such as television cabinetry with data cables inside the wall makes modern living a breeze.
The roller door to the garage allows convenient rear access, and an aggregate finish on the driveway and alfresco area ensures a polished look.
The blend of opulent upgrades and serene surroundings creates a unique opportunity for a truly exceptional lifestyle.
The house is situated near the meandering Merri River, and it's a short drive to a supermarket, hospitality venue, recreation reserve and numerous primary schools.
Embrace the journey to your forever home today and experience coastal elegance like never before. Don't delay, contact the agency today for more information.
