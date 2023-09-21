The Standard
5 Drayton Place, Warrnambool | Style, sophistication and heartwarming charm

By House of the Week
September 22 2023 - 9:12am
Enjoy comfort and style in a new home
  • 5 Drayton Place, Warrnambool
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $750,000 - $795,000
  • Agency: Ocean Road Realty
  • Agent: Rodney Roberts 0419 038 868
  • Inspect: Saturday, 10am to 10.20am

This Bryan and Petersen Homes masterpiece is only about six months old, and ideal for those who seek the epitome of luxury living.

