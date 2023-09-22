The Standard
HMAS Warrnambool memorial planned for RSL

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
September 22 2023 - 11:19am
Vern Robson and Mick Little with a model of the HMAS Warrnambool which was sunk minesweeping off the Great Barrier Reef. Picture by Sean McKenna
Vern Robson and Mick Little with a model of the HMAS Warrnambool which was sunk minesweeping off the Great Barrier Reef. Picture by Sean McKenna

Plans are in the works for a $200,000 memorial to the four men who were killed and those who served on the two navy ships named after Warrnambool.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

