Plans are in the works for a $200,000 memorial to the four men who were killed and those who served on the two navy ships named after Warrnambool.
Veteran Mark Little said Warrnambool was unique in that it had two vessels named after it - both called HMAS Warrnambool.
"One was a corvette that served during WWII with distinction and the other was a Fremantle-class patrol boat," Mr Little said.
"This honour does not get bestowed on all cities or towns.
"It's a big honour."
Both vessels are no longer.
The HMAS Warrnambool visited the city before it headed north to the Great Barrier Reef area where it struck a mine and sank on September 13, 1947.
As a result of the explosion at 3.36pm, signalman Norman Lloyd Lott was lost overboard and Ronald John Garrett, John Herbert Hyland and Donald Bain Sigg died from their injuries.
Thirty two men were injured and all of those killed were from Victoria.
Mr Little said a memorial in Warrnambool was an appropriate place to honour the four sailors that were killed, those who were injured and those who served onboard.
He said a local architect had come up with a concept design which looked like the bow of a ship and viewing deck, and the plan was to place it adjacent to the existing Vietnam memorial.
"It will overlook the cliff," Mr Little said.
"The idea is that these four men never got to go home, they're always on duty and they'll be looking out to sea."
He said the memorial would honour the men and ensure their legacy was kept in the minds of the Warrnambool community for years to come.
The memorial would also be a major tourist drawcard, Mr Little said, and fit in with the memorial precinct.
Mr Little said he had served on HMAS Adelaide and Newcastle, and despite not being born in either of those places he would always be a son of those two cities.
"So the people that served on the Warrnambool will always be the adopted sons and daughters of Warrnambool," he said.
"They have that connection and their families have that connection."
Former Warrnambool town clerk Vern Robson said he was hoping to secure a $50,000 grant to get the idea off the ground.
He said the RSL had made a formal application to the city council to site the memorial on the Cannon Hill.
The first HMAS Warrnambool was launched in Sydney and commissioned on September 23, 1941
She was in Darwin when the first Japanese air raid occurred on 19 February, 1942 and the following day the ship rescued 73 survivors of the chartered US Army transport ship DON ISIDRO which had been attacked and set on fire by Japanese dive bombers.
During the rescue operation the HMAS Warrnambool was bombed by a Japanese flying boat, but sustained no damage or casualties.
In the first twelve months, the ship carried out five evacuations or rescue trips, was present during 18 air raids, and ferried 4000 troops in New Guinea.
HMAS was present at the Japanese surrender at Koepang, Timor, on September 11, 1945.
The second HMAS Warrnambool was launched in October 1980 and was decommissioned in November 2005 when it was broken up for scrap in Darwin.
It visited Warrnambool a number of times.
