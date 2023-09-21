The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Coaches on standby on Warrnambool train line during busy holidays

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
September 22 2023 - 7:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coaches will be on standby in case there are too many people wanting to get on the Warrnambool train this school holidays. Picture file
Coaches will be on standby in case there are too many people wanting to get on the Warrnambool train this school holidays. Picture file

Coaches will be on standby at key locations along the Warrnambool line as train usage ramps up over the September holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.