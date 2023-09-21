Coaches will be on standby at key locations along the Warrnambool line as train usage ramps up over the September holidays.
A V/Line spokesperson said the September school holidays were proving a popular time to travel on the Warrnambool line, as passengers took advantage of cheaper fares.
"We're supporting busy services with standby coaches at key locations," the spokesperson said.
"Passengers planning to travel over the school holidays, including for AFL football finals, other events and festivities, are encouraged to plan ahead and make a reservation in advance."
V/Line said it had spent months planning to ensure it could meet demand during the school holidays.
On the Warrnambool line, coaches will be on standby at key locations to support busy train services and it is adding extra services further up the line, to help boost capacity along the corridor.
V/Line will closely monitor rolling stock availability for long-distance services, including on the Warrnambool line to ensure services are run as scheduled with a complement of carriage.
Patronage varies from service-to-service and line-to-line so V/Line's review into its booking policies for long-distance services is continuing, with ongoing monitoring of patronage levels and network demand to help inform planning and response.
V/Line is trialling changes to reservations on busy Albury line services, while it works through the review on other long distance lines.
The Albury line also experienced overcrowding on its services during the winter school holidays.
As part of this process, V/Line will soon seek feedback from the community.
