A young Warrnambool man with a strong social conscience hopes to stamp out issues around mental health, homelessness and ocean sustainability with new drink bottles he's released.
Ollie Bridgewater, 22, has founded Splash Bottles and Co, and will donate half of all drink bottle sale proceeds to various charities.
"The first three are pretty close to my heart," Mr Bridgewater said. "Especially ocean sustainability, growing up in Warrnambool it's a massive thing and mental health and homelessness are big problems that should get more attention."
Mr Bridgewater had the eco bottles bottles manufactured with his own logo which fellow Warrnambool business owner Pat Robinson from men's clothing store Friends Of designed.
"I've always wanted to start my own business but I thought a lot more people would be inclined to donate to charities and not-for-profits if they get something in return," Mr Bridgewater said. "I saw a little niche there that should be filled."
He's sold about half of the 200 bottles that arrived three weeks ago and said he's "stoked with how it's going so far".
"They're a vacuum sealed bottle which will keep drinks cold or hot for up to eight hours," he said. "We have 1.1 litre bottles at the moment but we're looking at getting 600 millilitres bottles and reusable coffee cups too. They should be in the next batch in December."
He said the first drop of drink bottles focused on mental health, homelessness and ocean sustainability and hoped Splash Bottles would become a symbol of hope and compassion and inspire other businesses to embrace social responsibility.
He said he chose drink bottles as they were a "pretty essential thing".
"Hoodies and T-shirts would probably be easier but I feel like that market's pretty saturated the way everyone does hoodies and T-shirts. It's a little bit more left of field to go with drink bottles."
The former Warrnambool College student wants to raise awareness and funds for the chosen charities and will include other beneficiaries in future product releases and drops.
Mr Bridgewater said suicide was the biggest killer for men under 30.
"It's probably the biggest one to tackle," he said. "I feel like homelessness is something that shouldn't be around and we should all be trying to lift each other up and look after each other and not have anyone sleeping rough on the streets."
The specific groups to benefit from the latest partnerships include Movember, Let's Talk and Speak & Share in the mental health space, Sea Shepherd and Surfrider Foundation in the areas of ocean sustainability and he is talking to potential partners in the homelessness arena.
Mr Bridgewater is months out from completing his plumbing apprenticeship and hopes to turn his new drink bottle business venture into a full-time job in the future.
They can be purchased online from splashbottlesandco.com
