Warrnambool man releases drink bottle range to raise money for charity

By Madeleine McNeil
September 22 2023 - 11:04am
Splash Bottles and Co founder Ollie Bridgewater has released drink bottles and is donating 50 per cent of proceeds to various charities. Pictures supplied Canterbury Creative House
A young Warrnambool man with a strong social conscience hopes to stamp out issues around mental health, homelessness and ocean sustainability with new drink bottles he's released.

