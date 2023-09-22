Editorial: Home is where the heart is...if you can afford one

The state government this week released its highly anticipated strategy to tackle Victoria's housing crisis.
There was plenty to unpack. Victoria's Housing Statement set a bold target to build 800,000 new homes across the state in the next 10 years, including 152,000 in regional and rural Victoria. Those homes would be delivered through an affordability partnership with the housing industry.
A new tax will be introduced on short-stay accommodation with the revenue raised helping fund social housing. The planning processes for significant medium and high density regional housing developments of at least three storeys worth $15m or more will be streamlined and plans to open up land for 4000 houses east of Aberline Road in Warrnambool's north-east would be fast-tracked.
Granny flats of less than 60 square metres will no longer need planning approval, something Warrnambool-based Western Victoria upper house MP Jacinta Ermacora says is a "real positive".
The statement is a significant step on the long road to easing the state's housing issues. But note the emphasis on long.
There are no quick fixes.
Dinner table conversations among parents and grandparents these days often include concerns of 'will my kids or grandkids ever be able to afford to a house'?
The answer is simple - not any time soon.
The strategy, which has an emphasis on affordable housing, lacks detail. What is considered affordable these days? It was only a few years ago that $350,000 would buy a three-bedroom family home in most parts of Warrnambool. Today, to buy the same house, it's more like $500,000.
It wasn't so long ago you could pay less than $200,000 for a new project builder house to be built in the city, an independent builder is struggling to build a basic home for $500,000. On top of the cost of a block of a land.
How many people under 35 can afford that?
Rentals are through the roof. Demand far exceeds supply. Hitting short-stay accommodation owners with a levy - 7.5 per cent of the cost of a night's accommodation - will generate revenue for future social housing developments but how does it help ease the shortage of accommodation in the medium term?
The government says only 25 per cent of the revenue from the levy will be returned to regional areas. Given regional areas are home to almost half the state's short-stay venues, shouldn't that return be more?
The levy has the potential to hurt economies like the south-west's with the amount to be passed on to holidaymakers. That's money that could have been spent at pubs, cafes, retail shops and attractions.
Recently we revealed the government had announced more than $100m on social housing projects in the south-west in the past five years. It's a stunning number but only a small percentage of the projects have been completing so it hasn't made a dent in the wait lists yet. By the government's own population projections, the ambitious targets for more houses announced in this week's strategy will barely keep pace with the state's growth.
The government has a mountain to climb. It has made a good start but the enormity of the issue means there are no quick fixes and only sustained investment and creative thinking can make inroads.
