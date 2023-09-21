A 2023 draft prospect admitted he was "stoked" to earn selection in the Coates Talent League team of the year as he prepares to play in a Hampden league decider.
South Warrnambool defender Luamon Lual was named in the prestigious merit side on Wednesday, September 20, along with Roosters teammate George Stevens and Koroit midfielder Finn O'Sullivan.
Lual and Stevens - a big-bodied midfielder also predicted to be drafted into the AFL this year - were rewarded for strong campaigns for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels while O'Sullivan starred as a bottom-ager with Oakleigh Chargers.
Stevens also finished third in the Morrish Medal, given to the league's best and fairest, with 16 votes.
Lual was pleased to have his individual season recognised alongside two of his close friends.
"(I'm) very stoked to be a part of that, grateful for being in that squad," he told The Standard.
"Having George and Finn in that squad as well means heaps and shows what we've produced out of a small town in Warrnambool. We've been friends forever and we'll forever be close mates."
Lual's attention now turns to Saturday's Hampden league grand finals which the Roosters will be well represented in.
The club has qualified in all three football grades - under 18.5s, reserves and seniors - with Lual expecting to line up for the under 18.5 side against Warrnambool.
The speedy backman savours any chance he gets to represent his home club with representative commitments limiting him to just two appearances for the Roosters (one senior and one under 18.5) this year.
"I've loved every chance I get to come back and play at my home club especially with the travel and whatnot," he said.
"But to play with the boys who I've played with basically all my footy career is something that I cherish and (I) will forever love the South Warrnambool football cub."
Lual believes the Roosters can prevail but is wary of a formidable Blues' outfit.
"The boys are up and about but we understand Warrnambool are a pretty good side and they are going to try and give us everything they've got but if we play to our method and structure hopefully we can get over the line," he said.
Should Lual be drafted in November, Saturday's game could be his last chance in a long time to don the famed red and white Roosters jumper.
To go out with a flag would be extra special for the teenager.
"It would obviously be something that I'd hold onto for the rest of my life," he said.
"You talk to many people around the club during the week and how much winning a flag really means to them. Some of them have only won one, or two or none and it just stays within their lifetime.
"It would mean the world for not just me but I reckon my family and everyone around South Warrnambool and the people involved in South as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.