The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Could Warrnambool get a vet science degree at Deakin Uni

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 22 2023 - 7:50am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could Warrnambool soon be home to a veterinary science course? Picture file
Could Warrnambool soon be home to a veterinary science course? Picture file

A veterinary degree based at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus is being explored to help address an industry shortage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.