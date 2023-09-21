A veterinary degree based at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus is being explored to help address an industry shortage.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell has been in talks with Deakin and a Queensland university about the possibility and, while discussions are in the early stage, she describes it as a "promising and exciting opportunity".
Deakin University's Warrnambool campus director Alistair McCosh confirmed it was exploring the inclusion of a course but no decision had yet been made.
"We can't rule it in or can't rule it out but we're certainly looking at it," he told The Standard.
Melbourne University offers Victoria's only veterinary science degree.
Ms Britnell said she had been in talks with Deakin and James Cook University representatives in Townsville with the aim of developing regionally-orientated veterinary student training in Warrnambool.
"I am well aware of the skill shortage and the need for vets in our region," Ms Britnell said.
"Establishing a veterinary school in Warrnambool would be one step towards attracting and retaining skilled professionals to the South West Coast as well as providing further educational opportunities for our people.
"I am excited about the prospect of establishing a veterinary school in Warrnambool."
Ms Britnell said the south-west had a vibrant food and fibre sector, and a veterinary school would provide local students with the opportunity to study and work in the area.
But it would also attract students from around Australia and overseas.
"Discussions between JCU and Deakin University are at an early stage with much to be worked through but it is a promising and exciting opportunity for South West Coast," Ms Britnell said.
"Like Deakin, JCU also offers degrees in marine science, and both institutions can see the benefits of the collaboration on many levels.
"I am always seeking to find solutions as issues become apparent, and I am delighted to have played a role in connecting JCU with Deakin to continue discussions into helping resolve our vet shortage."
Mr McCosh said the idea of adding vet science to its list of offerings came about after discussions with both Ms Britnell and Federal Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
"At the moment there is a real concern in terms of veterinary provision in the south-west," he said.
"It's very early days. There's a lot more work to be done before we make a decision."
The Warrnambool campus has recently expanded its medical program to offer a full medical degree from next year, and an occupational therapy course was also added to its offerings.
Mr McCosh said the Warrnambool campus was oversubscribed for the 15 places for medicine and it was working through the selection process now.
"There was an abundance of applications for the 15 places," he said.
