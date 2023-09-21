A short walk on any of the south-west's beaches and you're bound to come across washed up cray pots, empty milk bottles or broken fish crates.
They're considered rubbish to most but to Nick Yandell these items offer an opportunity to create something new.
Starting with a homemade press, the Warrnambool man began turning plastic waste into cups and bowls back in April 2023.
Having since upgraded to an industrial shredder and injection machine, he's now trying his hand at more intricate items such as bottle openers and combs.
Mr Yandell said the shredder in particular had been a huge help.
"Now I can take a big chunk of plastic and turn it into little flakes that are much easier to use in a range of different processes," he said.
"That simplifies a lot of steps. I used to have to cut things up with a pair of scissors."
Mr Yandell said he was still determined to create the products entirely out of plastic found on beaches and riverbanks.
"The Warrnambool and Moyne councils have their own recycling schemes and I don't want to duplicate processes that already exist," he said.
"By taking plastic that's actually on the beach you're removing it from a situation where it's known to cause harm."
He's recently devised his own colour pallet for the litter with blue plastic being called 'sea', 'crayfish' for red, 'reef' for black after the local lava reefs, and 'foam' for white plastic.
"You can get some quite striking looks when combining those colours together," Mr Yandell said.
"It's really about experimentation, playing around with a bit of this and that to see what it looks like."
When Mr Yandell last spoke to The Standard in May, the concept of selling his products was still a pipe dream.
"The quality of the bowls and plates wasn't really something I was happy with," he said.
"But now with the specialised equipment, I'm able to make much more finished products that are ready to go to customers.
"I feel comfortable saying to people 'this is something you might like to buy and have in your home'."
The new creations will be on sale for the first time at the Port Fairy Community Market on Saturday, September 30. Mr Yandell has also applied for a stall at the Summer Night Markets in Warrnambool next January.
"The markets over the summer period will be an opportunity for me to get some more exposure," he said.
"If I can make sales and increase interest then potentially I can recycle more.
"Beyond that, I'd very much like to do workshops in the new year, where I'd have people come in and learn about the different sorts of plastics and how they can be processed.
"Then they could make their own items while they're in the workshop. Maybe they'll then go and pick up some plastics themselves and be inspired to do something with them."
