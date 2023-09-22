Letters: Fire fears ahead of summer

After a long chat with a past member of the CFA I am increasingly concerned about the fire risk facing our campers this summer.
In years gone by the CFA had an annual burn off along the foreshore and in particular the scrub between the Flume and Surfside camping ground area.
This section where the many dog walkers go has been neglected for the past few years, not being mowed regularly on the southern side of the railway line. It's also a snake risk for the many walkers, having seen a few each summer myself.
Could we be creating a death trap for campers and locals alike if not mowed, cleared, a fire break ploughed or controlled burn?
After viewing the horrors in Maui, Greece and of course not forgetting the disaster in Mallacoota just a few years ago.
The growth of the NSW Golden Wattle and WA Wattle (which are not native to this area) has been prolific due to the perfect growing conditions this season.
After doing a bit of research I've found The Grampians, Wilson's Prom and other Victorian coastal areas are working relentlessly trying to eradicate these weeds that are choking our local coastal shrubs and affecting our fragile ecosystem of native mammals and insects that live there....perhaps this could also help to manage the fox and rabbit population.
Sally Sheppard, Warrnambool
A disaster waiting to happen. I noticed, for some months, the oil leaks emanating from one of the Codrington wind generators. As the months went by I thought... 'yes they are sure to get on to that ASAP, particularly considering the age of these generators, (20 plus years)'. Well the months went by and nothing, from my perspective as a regular passer by, appeared to be happening. The oil leaks appeared to be getting worse. Then sure enough, that very same one caught fire.
My questions are...Are the owners actually doing any pro-active servicing on these aging machines? Surely, if they were, they would have picked up on the leaks? I don't know what actually caused the fire but I'm sure lack of oil wouldn't have helped matters. Do they have any sort of automated fire suppression systems in place? As this equipment ages, are they letting the maintenance go as they feel it's no longer worth spending money on them?
Imagine if the fire happened on a hot and windy day. I look at all the towers that have gone in at The Sisters, Macarthur, etc. There is a huge amount of vegetative fuel south of these towers. Should one of these catch fire it could very well be another St Patrick's Day.
Charles Dillon, Naringal
Instead of finger pointing spreading fear on global warming, that's like crying over spilt milk. But we can stop spilling more milk, by not throwing more petrol on the fire. Is global boiling man-made or natural cycle, who cares? As some climate archaeologists point out it is the date you start out that counts. For are we going into a cooling or warming era? As Australia had a 25-year drought in the 1500s We started the current count down using figures from the 1850s, were we going into a cooling stage?
When we farmed in QLD in the '60s old Pappy said gum trees were nature's crematoriums around houses. This man taught me how to burn, using cold burns. Where I leant to notice the wind direction, but mostly how much moisture was in the air and ground herbage.
Fire authorities are worried moisture levels have decline considerably, making fires hotter and more dangerous in the dry air in last 20 years. Gum trees need fire to reseed and their leaf matter will last up to 60 years because of their wax coating where as deciduous trees leaves mush down by spring into humus. Deciduous trees pump more moisture in the air on hot days and at night bring up moisture from deep down to crop and grass root zones. Spiral farming using deciduous trees slows down the wildfires, dust-storms, plus they shade the grass twice a day for grass survival once temperatures reach 38 degrees (Chinchilla Dep Ag).
Robert Rowley, Illowa
Why is the referendum so divisive, in my opinion it needn't had been so had the Coalition adopted a bipartisan position to the modest and fair request from Indigenous Australians. It is a known fact that the Nationals came out very early with their position on the referendum. So early in fact that the proposed referendum had not been put through and legislated in parliament nor did they have any knowledge of the actual questions of the referendum that would apply.
Thereafter, it become highly unlikely that the Liberals would really consider giving the proposal bipartisan support as that would have been risking a major split with their Coalition partner.
Of course, the monopoly conservative quickly jumped on board in support of the Coalition and the debate has since been polarized by a major scare and fear campaign resplendent in no shortage of distraction, misinformation and disinformation. Anything but address the actual questions of the referendum.
Nothing much changes in Australian politics.
Russell Allardice, Port Fairy
Dear Mr Tehan, Imagine your family needs a bigger house.
Surely you make the big decision, whether to extend or move, before angsting about colour schemes or whether the new TV will fit.
After the merits of each course of action have been weighed you make your decision. Then you implement your decision.
Worrying about the curtains before you've even got the bank loan (supposing you need one) doesn't seem helpful. In fact it seems guaranteed to be disruptive, to complicate things unnecessarily.
And so it is with the Referendum. It's the big decision.
Elaine Hill, Warrnambool
In response to Wannon MP Dan Tehan's 'fundamental principles'.
How simple and easy it is for the 'white men' who have held all the positions of power over the entire Australian community since the first musket shots were fired in 1770.
Every ruling institution you could possibly name, originates from the white man's experience, gaze and perspective.
I agree with Mr Tehan's quote when he says "when it comes to our constitution, our nation's rule book, everyone should be treated equally", however Mr Tehan, where was the equality in the preparation and writing of the constitution?
Same old white men writing it, then celebrating themselves in all their uniforms, medals, ties, top hats and tails.
Rules and regulations do change with the times so as to consider the broader understanding of who, what and how our community is composed.
The AFL re-write the rule book every year, to help protect the players and make the game fairer. What are you afraid of Mr Tehan? Losing your grip?
Genevieve Grant, Rosebrook
In a recent email, our local member Dan Tehan has once again indulged himself in disingenuous statements regarding the Voice Referendum. To take one issue, he well knows that an advisory group, (as in The Voice, and many Royal Commissions) is there to make recommendations and has no power to enforce anything. To then claim that this would end up in High Court challenges is completely spurious.
What is obvious is that Mr Tehan and the LNP are using this referendum as a point scoring exercise on the current Govt.
This referendum is about our Indigenous peoples gaining a Voice and the LNP seem not to care about them but only about politicising the issue.
Time for the LNP to grow up and take a more partisan view for the sake of our First Nation's people. A Voice is just a small first step towards listening more closely to our First Nation's people, and creating change for them. Because so far we do not appear to have been listening very well at all.
Charles Cowell, Wangoom
