Letters: Fire fears ahead of summer

A disaster waiting to happen. I noticed, for some months, the oil leaks emanating from one of the Codrington wind generators. As the months went by I thought... 'yes they are sure to get on to that ASAP, particularly considering the age of these generators, (20 plus years)'. Well the months went by and nothing, from my perspective as a regular passer by, appeared to be happening. The oil leaks appeared to be getting worse. Then sure enough, that very same one caught fire.