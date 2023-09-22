The Standard
Home/Photos and Video

Letters September 22, 2023

September 22 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Fire fears ahead of summer
Letters: Fire fears ahead of summer

Fire fears ahead of summer

After a long chat with a past member of the CFA I am increasingly concerned about the fire risk facing our campers this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.