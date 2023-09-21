As AquaZone celebrates 21 years in operation, one of its longest serving original staff members is preparing to hang up her keys for the final time.
Customer service representative Trish Beasley has worked at AquaZone since it opened in 2002 and will retire on September 29.
Mrs Beasley has an uncanny ability in knowing and remembering people's names and faces, even if it's been months, or years since their last visit, taking time to say hello and have a chat with patrons.
Mrs Beasley said it was great to watch people reach their fitness goals and she often knew where in the centre patrons were headed without having to ask.
She said the relationships and friendships she'd formed with patrons was a highlight and what she would miss the most.
"It's amazing," Mrs Beasley said. "I love it. I call them my people. You get used to seeing the same people.
"You have little kids come in here and they won't say boo to a goose and then six months later they're here talking your leg off because they get used to you saying hello each week. It's important to build that rapport."
She said calling people by name made everyone's experience more personal.
"In training we say give them a minute because they might not have anyone else to chat to today," she said.
"It's all those little things that are important. I say to people when they're looking for a membership, 'you're a person here, you're not just a member'. That's the difference."
The former fish and chip shop worker was initially employed in the centre's kiosk on weekends and redeployed after three months to the front counter.
Mrs Beasley said when AquaZone opened it was "exciting and all new" for the region's residents and it had grown over time.
She said it was an enjoyable place to work and had been a great experience.
"It's the relationships you build up," she said. "It's a lovely place to work. You wouldn't be here if you didn't enjoy it.
"I've never had a day that I said 'I don't want to go to work today'. People are coming in because they want to not because they have to.
"It's been wonderful but it's time. I've worked since the day I turned 15 so I think it's time."
Mrs Beasley is looking forward to spending more time with husband John, daughters Christina and Emma and the couple's five grandchildren who live in Warrnambool.
"We're getting a caravan in the new year and we'll do a bit of travel in Australia," she said. "Not a big lap but seeing all the little pockets and what we haven't seen before. It'll be nice."
AquaZone is hosting a morning tea on Tuesday, September 26 at 11am for anyone who would like to wish Mrs Beasley well. Her final day at the centre is Thursday, September 28.
