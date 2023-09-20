Home-grown Tower Hill documentary Volcano Man will make its American premiere in October at the prestigious Heartland International Film Festival.
The film will showcase among 300 screenings of more than 120 feature films by 100-plus international filmmakers at the 11-day festival in Indiana, Indianapolis, from October 5-15.
Tower Hill's Richard Crawley, who features in the raw and heartfelt family story told by his filmmaker son James, describes Volcano Man's inclusion in Heartland as "a huge honour" and possible springboard to further opportunities.
"For a film that originated at Tower Hill to be selected for an international film festival is such a huge honour," the one-time rock star photographer and now musician said.
The 84-minute Volcano Man is in the running for several monetary prizes in the Heartland documentary category.
Crawley, who is currently in the UK, will join Volcano Man writer-director James and co-writer-producer Tim Russell at the festival, appearing on the red carpet and associated events and fronting Q & A sessions.
Volcano Man will screen on October 6 and 8 at Indiana theatres during the festival program.
"The networking side will be pretty important, particularly for James," Crawley said. Volcano Man is the debut feature film for James, an award-winning commercial director and the founder and creative director of Sydney-based digital film production company Common Ventures.
Heartland is the second international foray for Volcano Man, following last year's successful debut at the Melbourne International Film Festival, where it played to packed Melbourne and regional Victorian audiences, including a season at Warrnambool's Capitol Theatre.
Cinema-goers voted it third of 369 films in the MIFF Audience Award.
Meshing contemporary footage and interviews with archival family footage shot by Crawley senior over 30 years around the family homes at Killarney and on the edge of the dormant Tower Hill volcano, the documentary is an intensely personal look at how the Crawley father-son dynamic plays out after the loss of their wife and mother Carol to cancer in 2009.
When the inconsolable Crawley turns the camera on himself, the pain and raw emotion makes for sometimes uncomfortable yet compelling viewing.
"No one who sees it comes away unaffected," says Crawley, summing up the documentary as an authentic story of "love, loss, grief, new beginnings, music, photography and living in the south-west".
This year's 32nd Heartland festival was voted by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the world's 25 coolest film festivals and one of 50 film festivals worth the entry fee.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.