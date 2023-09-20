Confidence is set to return to small business over coming months, a visiting state government minister has predicted during a visit to Warrnambool.
And for Chris Beard and Jason Greeve, who opened the doors on their Fairy Street shop seven weeks ago, they say starting their own business has been a wild ride.
They never expected to be so busy, and it has been a challenge to keep up, but they're not complaining.
They have been overwhelmed by the support for Ilma Cakes.
"People have been incredibly supportive," Chris said.
"It's been an absolutely wild ride."
Chris said they were still trying to work out what customers wanted.
"One week it's cup cakes, the next week it's cookies ,the week after it's big cakes with disco balls," he said.
Mr Beard ran his custom cake-making business, Ilma Cakes, from home for eight years until the pandemic hit.
He pivoted to do a cabinetry apprenticeship - something which came in handy when it came time to fit out the shop with benches, counters and flooring.
"The plan was never really to do this. We just had this random thought and went with it and here we are," Mr Geeves said.
Ilma Cakes was among the Warrnambool shops to get a visit from the Victorian Government's small business minister Natalie Suleyman on September 20.
Ms Suleyman said there had been challenging times for communities and small businesses after the pandemic but things were starting to normalise.
"There are clearly some areas that are doing better than others," she said.
"In the coming months and new year there will be more confidence and more support around small businesses in Victoria."
Ms Suleyman said the government would, in the coming months, roll out a package of support for traders and commerce groups.
