Warrnambool's RSL Active is on the lookout for a bigger home with the popular group a draw-card for veterans across the state.
The grassroots program, which helps returned veterans and their families foster their mental and physical wellbeing, includes activities such as weekly walks, swims and personal training sessions.
James Mepham, from the RSL Active program, spoke to visiting Minister for Veterans Natalie Suleyman about the work it had been doing and how much it had grown.
Having outgrown the facilities at the RSL, Mr Mepham said the group had been spoken to the city council about the need to move to a new space.
"We're looking for a place we can call our own home where people can drop in with their families, come in with their kids for a cuppa," he said.
With the downstairs area at the RSL used for a wellbeing service and office space, Mr Mepham said it needed a place where it could do more activities such as yoga classes, art and music therapy and social barbecues.
"We're doing the psycho-social support which needs space so we can run activities," he said.
The group also need somewhere to store equipment which is used for outdoor activities, such as canoeing.
RSL Active has become a major drawcard for veterans across the state, and Warrnambool was being used as a model for other groups.
During her visit, Ms Suleyman urged more veterans to sign up for the state government's new veterans card.
She said it offered things such as $100 off car licences and free transport on Anzac Day and Remembrance Day.
It also offers free trailer and caravan registrations, free marine licences and a fishing licence exemption.
Ms Suleyman said it also linked veterans to skills and job employment opportunities and programs.
"It's been really important for our younger veterans to be able to transition to civilians and get the skills and secure jobs," she said.
"What's really important about the Victorian veterans card, nationally it's the first.
"So far we've had 9000 since July 1 sign up. I think that really speaks volumes."
Ms Suleyman said there were about 100,000 veterans in Victoria and the government was calling on them to sign up.
"We want to see as close to 100,000 as possible signed up," she said.
RSL Active is holding its annual veteran health week community picnic and walk off the war within 20km event on October 29.
