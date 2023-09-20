Youth lead the way in one of the city's latest art exhibitions.
Youth Minister Natalie Suleyman checked out the artworks of about 80 students from Warrnambool, Brauer and Emmanuel colleges at The F Project on Wednesday, September 20.
She was in the city to celebrate the month-long state government-funded Victorian Youth Fest projects, which shine a spotlight on the "vibrant energy and creativity of young people while providing a platform for their voices to be heard".
Brauer College year 10 student Franke Bourke produced a lino print of what Marvel superhero Spiderman would look like in the year 2099 for the Artolescence exhibition.
"It feels really special. It's good experience to get everyone's art out there and celebrate it," the 16-year-old said.
Franke was also one of five students involved in hanging the exhibition.
"It feels really great. We had a bit of an influence and helped with where to put them and everything," she said.
Ms Suleyman said youth across the state were being celebrated through more than 111 projects.
"Fifty per cent of that is in the regions," she said.
"It gives young people the opportunity to lead projects, it builds confidence and networking and really showcases all the fantastic work of the younger people in Victoria."
Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora said including young people was important.
"Fostering not just creativity and artwork from young people in our community but also the ability to make a living and earn money and develop their artistic skills," Ms Ermacora said.
The exhibition was launched on Wednesday night.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.