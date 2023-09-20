Death of man in city's mental health ward was 'preventable': coroner

The Standard
Coroner releases findings into man's death at Warrnambool mental health unit

By Jessica Howard
September 21 2023
A lawyer for the family of a 28-year-old man who died by suicide at South West Healthcare's mental health ward says they face a lifetime of missing their son and brother.

