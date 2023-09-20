Death of man in city's mental health ward was 'preventable': coroner

A lawyer for the family of a 28-year-old man who died by suicide at South West Healthcare's mental health ward says they face a lifetime of missing their son and brother.
GRIT Legal principal lawyer Ann Cunningham spoke to The Standard on the day a coroner released findings into the "preventable" death of the man in March 2020.
The man suffering suicidal idealisations could not be seen inside a seclusion room at South West Healthcare's (SWH) Warrnambool mental health unit for a number of minutes before he took his own life.
In her findings released on Wednesday, September 20, coroner Kate Despot said the man's death was preventable but staff had acted reasonably given his escalating behaviours, which put both himself and them at serious risk of harm.
The coroner found three areas of deficiency in care - his access to a blanket which was capable of being readily modified and used for purposes of self-harm, the availability of door hinges within the seclusion room, and restrictions in the hospital staff's line of sight.
The coroner said SWH had since implemented a number of appropriate actions and did not recommend any further prevention measures.
Ms Cunningham said she was pleased the inquest was over for the family.
"It's been been over three years since (the victim) died, that's a long time for family to wait for the inquest to be conducted and findings made," she said.
"I'm glad the hospital made concessions so a full hearing wasn't necessary but I'm also acutely aware that it will never be over for the victim's mother and sister who face a lifetime of missing their son and brother and dealing with their psychological trauma."
Ms Cunningham said when the mother first approached her she was dismayed.
"I empathised with her on wanting to understand how on earth this could happen?," she said.
"So often we are told to seek help for loved ones. However, in reality getting help for adult children can be really difficult.
"For (the victim's) mother to be told her son was safe and was going to get the help he needed to then be told he had passed away in the facility that was suppose to help and protect him - it's just heartbreaking and totally unacceptable."
The lawyer questioned the point in having timed observations if the patient could not even be seen.
"It's such a tragedy," she said.
Coroner Despot said the decision to place the victim into seclusion and the frequency of observations were reasonable but staff's ability to see the victim inside was impeded.
She said she had careful regard for a submission made by the victim's mother, who said immediate steps should have been taken as soon as her son was unable to be seen.
But she said staff could not properly assess what was happening inside the room and had an obligation to seek additional security before entering.
The coroner acknowledged the request for security being delayed up to three minutes was "unfathomable" in the context of the tragic outcome but said staff adopted a reasonable and appropriate course of action.
She said the mother of the victim was "gravely concerned" for her son's mental state and safety and took all steps available to protect him.
The coroner said the mother was entitled to take some comfort that as an inpatient and under medical care, her son would be safe from harm.
She conveyed her "sincere condolences" to the family for their loss.
In a statement to The Standard earlier this month SWH chief executive officer Craig Fraser expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to the family.
"We acknowledge the immense depth of their grief and appreciate their involvement in this inquest, which we understand can take a great personal toll," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.