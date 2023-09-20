The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Princes Highway crash east of Terang

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated September 20 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been airlifted to The Alfred hospital in Melbourne after two motorcycles collided east of Terang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.