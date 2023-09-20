A man has been airlifted to The Alfred hospital in Melbourne after two motorcycles collided east of Terang.
The man in his 50s lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Mackinnons Bridge Road and the Princes Highway about 12.30pm on September 20, 2023.
Police said he had veered into the oncoming lane and collided with another motorcycle ridden by a man in his 30s.
The air ambulance HEMS 4 was dispatched from Warrnambool Airport to transport the man in his 50s. Senior Constable Nathan Hunt said the rider had suffered serious lower body injuries but remained in a stable condition.
"The other solo rider sustained minor injuries and was taken to Warrnambool Hospital via ambulance," he said.
A total of four police units were at the scene of the crash, two from Camperdown and two from Warrnambool.
"Traffic was diverted from the Princes Highway to allow services to attend and manage," Senior Constable Hunt said.
"It's just a timely reminder that the holiday season is in effect and to take care on the roads."
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.